‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winter Tour 2018-2019: How to Buy Tickets Online

The 2018 – 2019 Dancing with the Stars: Live! winter tour has been cast and is already selling tickets. The tour dates run from December 2018 through February 2019 and you can meet some of your favorite pros in person with VIP packages that are offered. The cast members this year includes Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart. Each season, there is usually a contestant or two who end up joining the cast of the tour, so you never know which one of your favorite contestants from this season may join the crew. In the past, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rumer Willis, Frankie Muniz and Alek Skarlatos all participated.

The official announcement of the new winter tour reads, “TV’s biggest dance show returns on tour this winter with “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” featuring fan favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.”

There are several online sites where you can check tour dates and buy tickets for your local shows. Here are some examples below.

The DWTS live events are great shows for the entire family and there are meet and greet opportunities to come face to face with your favorite DWTS stars available at the events as well.

Below are the winter tour dates and locations, or you can find a list with links to the venues here. See if the dancers are coming to a city near you.

DEC 15, 2018 Columbia, SC

DEC 16, 2018 Augusta, GA

DEC 18, 2018 Birmingham, AL

DEC 19, 2018 Huntsville, AL

DEC 20, 2018 Chattanooga, TN

DEC 21, 2018 Knoxville, TN

DEC 27, 2018 Charleston, WV

DEC 28, 2018 Raleigh, NC

DEC 29, 2018 Spartanburg, SC

DEC 30, 2018 North Charleston, SC

DEC 31, 2018 Charlotte, NC

JAN 02, 2019 Richmond, VA

JAN 03, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA

JAN 04, 2019 Verona, NY

JAN 05, 2019 Windsor, ON, CA

JAN 06, 2019 Kitchener, ON, CA

JAN 08, 2019 Rochester, NY

JAN 09, 2019 Oxon Hill, MD

JAN 10, 2019 Baltimore, MD

JAN 12, 2019 Uncasville, CT

JAN 13, 2019 Uncasville, CT

JAN 15, 2019 New York, NY

JAN 17, 2019 Boston, MA

JAN 18, 2019 Boston, MA

JAN 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY

JAN 29, 2019 Akron, OH

JAN 30, 2019 Columbus, OH

JAN 31, 2019 Cincinnati, OH

FEB 01, 2019 Indianapolis, IN

FEB 02, 2019 Rosemont, IL

FEB 04, 2019 Milwaukee, WI

FEB 05, 2019 Minneapolis, MN

FEB 07, 2019 Grand Prairie, TX

FEB 08, 2019 Sugar Land, TX

FEB 09, 2019 Memphis, TN

FEB 10, 2019 Nashville, TN

FEB 11, 2019 Atlanta, GA

FEB 13, 2019 Hollywood, FL

FEB 14, 2019 Clearwater, FL

FEB 15, 2019 Sarasota, FL

FEB 16, 2019 Orlando, FL

FEB 17, 2019 Jacksonville, FL

Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs on Monday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. Meanwhile, DWTS Juniors airs its premiere season on Sunday nights, at the same time, also on ABC. The pro dancers involved in the live tour are officially announced during episode 8 of DWTS this season, also known as Halloween Night. Which contestants could be joining the tour this season? Could some junior contestants come aboard as well? Fans will have to wait and see. Usually, additional cast details are revealed later in the DWTS season.