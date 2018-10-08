‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Voting: How to Vote for DWTS 10/8/2018

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars enters week 3 and tonight, the show will include the live results, as well as the weekly performances, all in one episode. Previously, the show aired twice per week. If you would like to keep your favorite contestants in the competition, you will need to vote online or call the respective phone numbers.

Fans can vote via phone or online at ABC.com and each contestant has their own personalized phone number for you to call. The phone numbers for tonight will be listed at showtime and we will update you with them below.

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson

John Schneider & Emma Slater

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson

Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong

If you are voting for DWTS online, you must be located in the United States or in Puerto Rico and you must be at least 18 years old. When voting online, ABC has reported that viewers will, “Choose your favorite couples … and hit the ‘save votes’ button in hopes of getting them one step closer to the Mirrorball Trophy.” The voting window will remain open from 8 p.m. ET tonight – 4 a.m. ET.

When voting for Dancing With the Stars online, make sure to log in or sign up to an ABC account. For those who are having trouble with an existing ABC account, you may have to validate your email address via a confirmation email. Hit “sign in” to get started.

According to ABC, below is a list of tonight’s set performances:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten are performing a Contemporary routine to “How to Save a Life” by Ray Chew Live.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess are also dancing a Contemporary dance to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman movie soundtrack.

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold are performing an Argentine Tango to “Lux Aeterna” by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe will perform the Viennese Waltz to “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams.

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson are also performing a Viennese Waltz, but their performance will be to “You are the Reason”. It will feature a live performance from Calum Scott and Leona Lewis.

John Schneider and Emma Slater are executing a Waltz routine to “Smile” by Ray Chew Live.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke will dance the Samba to “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber are performing the Viennese Waltz to “We are the Champions” by Ray Chew Live.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson are set to deliver a Jive dance to “Can You Do This” by Aloe Blacc.

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Rumba routine to “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong will also dance the Rumba, but their performance will be to “2 On” by Tinashe, herself.