‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Voting: How to Vote for DWTS Tonight

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars is back for episode 6 and tonight, the show will include the live results, as well as the weekly performances, which means another team will be eliminated. It’s Trio Night and some former contestants have returned to participate, along with some all-new celebrities in the ballroom. If you would like to keep your favorite contestants in the competition, you must remember to vote online or call the right phone numbers.

DWTS fans can vote via phone or online at ABC.com and each contestant has their own designated phone number for you to call. The phone numbers for tonight are listed for you below.

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten – 1 800 868 3401 FREE

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess – 1 800 868 3402 FREE

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold – 1 800 868 3404 FREE

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe – 1 800 868 3405 FREE

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson – 1 800 868 3406 FREE

John Schneider & Emma Slater – 1 800 868 3407 FREE

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke – 1 800 868 3408 FREE

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber – 1 800 868 3409 FREE

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson – 1 800 868 3410 FREE

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong – 1 800 868 3413 FREE

If you are voting for DWTS contestants online, you must reside in the United States or be in Puerto Rico and you must be at least 18 years of age. When you are voting online, ABC has reported that viewers will, “Choose your favorite couples … and hit the ‘save votes’ button in hopes of getting them one step closer to the Mirrorball Trophy.” The voting window for episode 6 will remain open from 8 p.m. ET tonight – 4 a.m. ET.

When voting for Dancing With the Stars cast members online, be sure to log in or sign up to an ABC account. For those who are having trouble with an existing ABC account, you might need to validate your email address via a confirmation email. Hit “sign in” in order to get started.

According to ABC, below is a list of tonight’s planned performances:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten are dancing a Tango to “Move Your Body” by Sia with dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess are dancing with violinist and season 25 runner-up Lindsey Stirling, performing a Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold are dancing with season 24 DWTS winner Rashad Jennings, performing a Paso Doblé to “Fire” by Barns Courtney.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe are performing with Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne, dancing a Salsa to “Black Magic” by Little Mix.

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson are teaming up with Bachelor in Paradise‘s Jordan Kimball, executing a Salsa to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

John Schneider and Emma Slater dancing with former NYSYNC member Joey Fatone and they are dancing the Argentine Tango to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke are performing with Melissa Rycroft, dancing the Cha Cha to “Wavey” by CliQ.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber are with DWTS contestant Nastia Liukin for a Charleston routine to “V.E.S.P.A.” by Dimie Cat.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson are teamed up with DWTS season 20 runner-up Riker Lynch to dance the Salsa to “Adrenalina” by Wisin.

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong are dancing with season 18 DWTS runner-up Amy Purdy, performing a Tango to “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” from “Rock of Ages”.