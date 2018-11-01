What Is the Dybbuk Box on ‘Ghost Adventures’?

The Dybbuk Box is reported to be one of the most haunted objects in the world and it is on display in Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Ghost Adventures Live, the Dybbuk Box (pronounced dib-bick, some spell it as dibbuk) is featured and Bagans has discussed the possibility of actually opening the allegedly cursed box.

A description of the Dybbuk Box is featured on the museum’s official website and it states that, “Paranormal enthusiasts visiting Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum will venture down creepy winding hallways and secret passages into more than 30 rooms that rival scenes from Hollywood horror films, setting the stage for frightening facts about each paranormal piece such as the Dybbuk Box known as the world’s most haunted object. The vintage wine cabinet inspired the movie The Possession and is said to house a malicious spirit. Shortly following its arrival, mysterious protruding holes began to appear in the walls around the artifact as if something was trying to break out from within the exhibit. A Las Vegas marketing executive and Bagans both witnessed a black-cloaked figure pass through the exhibit’s closed door during a private tour. This has also been seen by multiple guests and staff at the museum.”

The Dybbuk Box has been made even more famous by music artist Post Malone, who has been supposedly cursed by the object. Post Malone has had some unfavorable events going on with him over the past few months. These things have coincidentally been since Post Malone was in a room with the box and touched Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans, who was touching the box at the time, as reported by People. Bagans recalled the day that he spent with Malone and what went on with the box.

Bagans said, “It is a very powerful item. I didn’t want to open it, I just wanted to take the case off. To make a long story short, we began hearing things … I remember putting my hand on the box and at that exact moment, Post put his hand on my shoulder. At that moment, it was like something came through the box and into him and I began shaking, I began trembling. This is kind of embarrassing, [but] I began crying, I began screaming and this is when he got me out of the room forcefully.”

After the encounter, Malone said he saw a dark shadow figure outside. And the next day, Malone said he had a huge bruise on his arm.

Since visiting the museum in 2018, Malone’s old home was burglarized, he was on a plane that required an emergency landing and he was in a serious car accident.

Today the Dybbuk Box has opened by itself at the @hauntedmuseum, and it has been sealed inside its 1/2" thick glass cubed case for two weeks pic.twitter.com/ILn9yoBkL2 — Deadly Possessions (@GACpossessions) March 12, 2017

So what is the history of the Dybbuk box? It is a bit mysterious, but the reason it has this title is because the word “Dybbuk” actually means a restless or malicious spirit that has the ability to haunt the living. It is of Hebrew descent, according to Historic Mysteries. The Dybbuk box reportedly has the Shema prayer written on it.

How did the box get to America? The wine cabinet was reportedly brought to the U.S. by a Polish Holocaust survivor named Havela, who purchased the box in Spain. A man named Kevin Mannis reportedly purchased the box after Havela’s death. In the years of his owning the box, Mannis had strange and tragic experiences. When he gave the box to his mother as a birthday present, she had a stroke the same day and wrote the words “hate gift” on a piece of paper.

According to Historic Mysteries, Mannis decided to sell the cabinet on eBay and wrote this message in his post:

I would destroy the thing in a second, except I really don’t have any understanding of what I may or may not be dealing with. I’m afraid that if I destroy the cabinet, whatever it is that seems to have come with the cabinet may just stay here with me. I have been told that there are people who shop on eBay that understand these kinds of things and specifically look for these kinds of items. If you are one of these people, please, please buy this cabinet and do whatever you do with a thing like this. Help me.

There have been several owners since the sale.