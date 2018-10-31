Eliza Scanlen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

This past summer, HBO released another hit limited series, Sharp Objects, based on the same-titled novel by Gone Girl’s bestselling author, Gillian Flynn. In keeping with the current trend of cable and streaming-service television, many of the series’ roles were played by actors whose names have had a stronghold in Hollywood for quite some time. Besides its Southern-gothic stylization and pitch-black subject matter, the show was recognized most notably for the three women who led it: Amy Adams (Arrival, American Hustle), Patricia Clarkson (House of Cards, The Green Mile) and Eliza Scanlen.

If you weren’t one of the averaged 7 million viewers who watched the eight-episode series, that third name might be unfamiliar to you; however, Scanlen’s break-out performance as Amma Crellin, the hauntingly complex teenage daughter of Adora (Clarkson) and half-sister of Camille (Adams), proved the nineteen-year-old actress is just getting started.

While it’s unclear whether or not there will be a Sharp Objects season 2 (show-runner Marti Noxon claims they’re “not talking about it,” but Flynn says she knows what’s next for her characters), Scanlen’s upcoming projects and potential for major award show recognition suggest you’ll be hearing her name a lot in 2019, and beyond.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s From Sydney, Australia

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Scanlen says her interest in acting began at 7 years old, when her mom took her and her twin sister to a play in Australia. Before she had any professional experience, Scanlen says she “put on [her] own plays and forced [her] friends to perform.” She also made short films with her twin, which she told The Last Magazine was “a way of developing your imagination,” a necessity for actors.

Her first professional role was on a popular Australian soap opera called Home and Away (which started the careers of actors such as Naomi Watts, Heath Ledger, and Chris Hemsworth), but she balanced her filming schedule with her high school responsibilities. In the midst of finishing high school and preparing to go to university, she was invited to tape an audition for the role of Amma on Sharp Objects. A fan of Flynn’s novel Gone Girl, she was excited by the opportunity, but didn’t think too much of it, focusing her attention on her upcoming exams. Before she was flown out to LA for her final audition, she was at “schoolies week” on Australia’s Gold Coast, practicing her lines and referring back to the novel on the beach in between graduation celebrations.

But despite living her whole life in Australia, she didn’t have any trouble adopting an accent for her American TV debut. “In Australia, we grow up watching American TV,” she told The Last Magazine. “I had the American accent down.”

2. Scanlen Met Co-Star Amy Adams for the First Time in the Audition Room

Eliza recounts admiring Amy Adams’ talent when she was growing up, citing her early performance in the family-friendly movie musical Enchanted as an example. Which is why it’s unsurprising that she claims to have been “star struck” when they first met. That first introduction happened in the callback room, during a chemistry reading that Amy Adams requested in order to see how she and Eliza would work together as artists. In an interview with IndieWire, Adams said that Scanlen “wasn’t thrown by anything,” proving to her that Eliza was right for the role.

When Scanlen clinched the role and filming began, she told Vanity Fair that working alongside Patricia Clarkson and Amy Adams, two Oscar nominees, was still “initially intimidating. [Her] first scene was coming home drunk to Amy.” This feeling must not have lasted long, since she told The Last Magazine that working with these “masters of their craft” made her feel secure and more comfortable to take risks. That respect must be mutual, as Adams (continuing her interview with IndieWire) remarked:

Eliza just has that kind of maturity that completely doesn’t make sense for her age, which I’m always jealous of, because I’m a decade-plus older than her, and I’m still just developing that kind of self-assuredness.

3. She’s Eligible for a 2019 Emmy Nomination

Sharp Objects was released in 2018, but it missed the cut-off for eligibility in the 2018 Emmy Awards. In fact, only its premiere episode had been released at the time the 2018 Emmy Awards nominations were announced. It will therefore be eligible for the 2019 Emmys. Although a gap that large between release and nomination could mean the limited series gets snubbed entirely (especially if there’s really no season 2), it’s worth noting that Game of Thrones, which aired its seventh season in 2017, won nine 2018 Emmy Awards (including best drama). HBO won twenty-three awards total. So, if Sharp Objects can carry the momentum of its critical acclaim into mid-2019, perhaps Scanlen will see a nomination for her first American TV credit.

We are a long way away from next year’s Emmy nominations, but Sharp Objects (and, therefore, Scanlen) is also eligible for the upcoming Golden Globes, Critic’s Choice, and SAG awards. In August, GoldDerby.com (which predicts Hollywood award “races”) rightly pointed out that “Golden Globe voters especially love to recognize fresh faces, so perhaps Scanlen has a chance to land her first major nomination just a few months from now.” In the Gold Derby forums, this is what fans were saying after the Sharp Objects season finale:

Djoko: “I never expected to be blown away by Eliza Scanlen as much as I was throughout the series. She is definitely going to win the Emmy and has an amazing future ahead of her.” Marcus Snowden: “‘Don’t tell mama’ has to be one of the most chilling lines of dialogue in television all year. Eliza Scanlen deserves an Emmy for the show. It’ll be offensive, frankly, if she doesn’t win.” chanelmoviestar: “Maybe it’s because she’s a newcomer, but Eliza Scanlen was the standout for me. I can’t wait to see what’s next for her. She’s the future of Hollywood.” Atypical: “We’ll look back on this performance as the one that set off Eliza Scanlen’s meteoric career.”

4. She’s not on Social Media

Unlike most actresses her age (and teenagers, for that matter), Eliza does not appear to have any personal social media accounts. At the time Sharp Objects was airing, she was posting updates and behind the scenes photos via Instagram (a red-faced, sweaty selfie from when she was learning to roller skate for the role was a particularly endearing post), but the account @elizascanlen is now credited in its bio as a fan account, and unverified.

Anyone who is on social media knows how easily it can take up your time and energy, so it makes sense that she would separate herself from it to commit fully to her next projects. It seems likely, however, that she will have some sort of social media presence once it comes time to promote the high-profile film she recently joined the cast of.

5. She Will Be Playing Beth March in the Upcoming Film Adaptation of ‘Little Women’

Before Sharp Objects’ eight episodes had even finished airing, Variety announced in an exclusive that director Greta Gerwig tested Scanlen for the beloved role of Beth March in her adaptation of Little Women. Her attachment to the project is now confirmed, and, in August, Eliza revealed to Vanity Fair that her preparation for the role began with 2-3 hours a day of piano practice, to be able to play the “quite a few songs” that Gerwig wants her to learn. In addition to working on another female-driven story, telling Collider that she’s “come into the industry at a good time,” Eliza is excited to be a teenager playing a teenager (when so many teenage roles have been played by women in the 25-30 range).

Once again, Scanlen will be starring alongside A-listers, including Emma Watson (the Harry Potter series, Beauty and the Beast), Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn, Lady Bird), Timotheé Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) and Meryl Streep. About working with people that she’s “looked up to, for a really long time,” and her sudden success, Scanlen told Collider: