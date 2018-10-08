Elizabeth Rooney, Rosie O’Donnell’s Fiancée

Rosie O’Donnell is officially engaged to her girlfriend of a year, 33-year-old Elizabeth Rooney, according to an exclusive report by Radar Online.

Here’s what you need to know about Rooney.

Rooney Is a Police Officer & Army Vet

Elizabeth Rooney is a police officer who looks to be based in Worcester, MA.

O’Donnell and Rooney reportedly met at a theater benefit several years ago, according to Us Weekly. However, nothing came of it at first, and they wouldn’t see each other until they both attended the same event a full year later.

O’Donnell finally revealed that she and Rooney were dating last November, when she said on The Howard Stern Show, “I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing. … I get along with her so well. It’s kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’”

Rooney & O’Donnell Have a 22-Year Age Gap

At 56 years old, O’Donnell is 22 years older than her fiancée. This will be Rooney’s first marriage, and O’Donnell’s third.

O’Donnell’s first wife was Kelli Carpenter; they married in 2004, and got an annulment shortly after. O’Donnell’s second marriage was to Michelle Rounds; they were married in 2013 and divorced in 2015.