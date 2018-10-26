Is Etika OK? YouTuber Writes ‘It’s My Turn to Die’ on Reddit

Etika, a Brooklyn-born YouTuber, wrote, “It’s my turn to die” on Reddit. The full message read, “And now, it’s my turn to die. I love you all. Keep fighting for me, ok? I’ll miss yall:* make the world better for your own kids, and REMEMBER TO STARGAZE. These last 6 years have been an honor.” Many on the thread believed that Etika, whose real name is Desmond Amofah, had been hacked while others pointed to a potentially serious mental health issue. That post was accompanied by the deletion of his YouTube account. A few hours after the original message, Etika returned to Reddit to write, “Guys I’m fine, please stop worrying about me LOL. You know I like to be overdramatic. Carry on!!”

Etika Appeared Agitated in His Final Video Where He Ranted About the Use of the Word ‘N****’

Etika’s last video prior to the deletion of his YouTube account, which can be viewed above, showed him appearing to be agitated. He began by saying that he had run some errands and that he was trying to get back into yo-yos. Then, his mood changed as he started to use the word “N****” repeatedly. Etika complained that his Twitter account had been suspended because of his use of the word in a tweet. Etika mentioned that the word had been adopted by black people and should no longer be treated as a racial slur. He name-checked rappers Travis Scott and Drake in his rant about his banning from Twitter.

Numeours YouTubers & Friends Have Confirmed that Etika Is Safe

Etika made the post at around 10 p.m. Eastern time on October 25. Numerous friends of Etika’s have taken to social media to say that the YouTuber is fine. Fiona Nova tweeted around the same time of the Reddit post, “Hey, Desmond (@Etika) is good. No need to worry, no more hitting me up, he is okay no need to worry. I am with him with his family and close friends. Thanks guys.” That message was followed up with, “FYI: It was ME, 2 of his close friends AND his mom that witnessed and were all there for him tonight. ANY rumor you hear is false unless its from any of us. Please stop saying stupid things, and be considerate, this is a hard time for all of us.”

Professional Pokemon player @JoeyPokaim tweeted less than an hour after the Reddit message that he went to Etika’s home and was trying to get in. Pokaim had earlier tweeted that the police had been contacted regards Etika’s message and that they were tracking his phone. Shortly afterward, Pokaim wrote, “Ok. Etika is good. He’s safe. Don’t worry.” Pokaim had been among the first to notice that Etika had deleted his YouTube channel prior to sending the Reddit message.

Fellow YouTuber Sky Williams tweeted two hours after Etika’s Reddit message, “Etika responded to my text a few seconds ago so at the very least, he’s currently alive. I’m going to try and locate him to ensure his safety. @etika please be safe and wait for me.” Williams went on to post a YouTube screenshot of videos purporting to show Etika committing suicide.

Etika Rose to Fame in November 2012 Thanks to His Videos Showing His Enthusiastic Reactions to Nintendo Products

Etika joined YouTube in July 2012 and had his first hit in November 2012. Some of his most popular videos showed him reacting to various Nintendo products. Etika’s movements were followed on Reddit by his fans, who are known as “The Joycon Boyz.” That stemmed from his reaction to a Nintendo Switch in November 2016. Until April 2015, Etika maintained a Model Mayhem page, where he aspired to become a male model. Etika wrote in his profile, “I feel confident in saying that I can do multiple roles and have quite a strong presence when I enter a room. I am quite tall, my last measurement of height was six feet, six inches. Also, I pride myself in my highly sophisticated and social vernacular, and I am quite handsome also.”

