Fans Rave About Mick Jenkins New Release ‘Pieces of a Man’

Mick Jenkins released his sophomore album “Pieces of a Man” on Friday, the subsequent album after his 2016 freshman release “The Healing Component.” The album comes after the release of three singles and two videos, all of which seem mimick to Jenkins’s signature smooth, jazzy flow.

The album was released at midnight Eastern standard time with some fans chomping at the bit to hear some new music.

midnight where u @ ?

need that Pieces of a Man drop@mickjenkins — Mouché (@MoucheDj) October 26, 2018

Living up to the Hype

Once it was released, fans immediately went off about the lyrically-minded Chicago rapper:

Some fans immediately related to specific lyrics:

Mick Jenkins just dropped the song representing my love life from the past 9 or so months — HennyPapi (@RafaelRay_) October 26, 2018

Some heralded Jenkins’s lyricism in general:

you're either uninformed or stupid if you think anyone other than @mickjenkins has the best pen game in the industry. pieces of a man was brilliant. — hunter mcclendon (@godheadgonzo) October 26, 2018

‘Pieces of a Man’ was a much-needed pick-me-up for this fan:

New Mick Jenkins is exactly what I needed today — 🥐 (@slim_pasty) October 26, 2018

And this fan didn’t hold back with his praise of the new release:

pieces of a man is fucking amazing mick jenkins definitely delivered — .dre (@covix_) October 26, 2018

In Summary

Me listening to that new Mick Jenkins album pic.twitter.com/ZnqU0nsxZm — 𝚂𝚒𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚊 (@tylerxamine) October 26, 2018

Mixed Reactions

Not everyone loved the album, though. There were a few mixed reactions in the Twitterverse.

Some fans are still on the fence:

I don't know about this new Mick Jenkins tbh — I was thinking November but January is sweet (@Khxka__) October 26, 2018

Others can’t help but compare the new release to his 2014 mixtape “The Water(S)”:

I still feel like Mick Jenkins hasn’t released anything better than The Waters album. — Baby Lungs Hermeś (@t_herms_m) October 26, 2018

Who is Mick Jenkins?

Jenkins is probably best known for his song “Jazz”, from the mixtape “The Water(S)”, but he has released a substantial body of work since then with the mixtape “The Wave[s]” and his freshman album “The Healing Component”. He is a Chicago-based rapper, but was born in Alabama in 1991. Jenkins has made a name for himself with his smooth, deep flow and stunning lyricism.

If you haven’t checked out the new album, you can listen to it below.

