Fans Rave About Mick Jenkins New Release ‘Pieces of a Man’

Mick Jenkins released his sophomore album “Pieces of a Man” on Friday, the subsequent album after his 2016 freshman release “The Healing Component.” The album comes after the release of three singles and two videos, all of which seem mimick to Jenkins’s signature smooth, jazzy flow.
The album was released at midnight Eastern standard time with some fans chomping at the bit to hear some new music.
Living up to the Hype
Once it was released, fans immediately went off about the lyrically-minded Chicago rapper:
Some fans immediately related to specific lyrics:
Some heralded Jenkins’s lyricism in general:
‘Pieces of a Man’ was a much-needed pick-me-up for this fan:
And this fan didn’t hold back with his praise of the new release:
In Summary
Mixed Reactions
Not everyone loved the album, though. There were a few mixed reactions in the Twitterverse.
Some fans are still on the fence:
Others can’t help but compare the new release to his 2014 mixtape “The Water(S)”:
Who is Mick Jenkins?
Jenkins is probably best known for his song “Jazz”, from the mixtape “The Water(S)”, but he has released a substantial body of work since then with the mixtape “The Wave[s]” and his freshman album “The Healing Component”. He is a Chicago-based rapper, but was born in Alabama in 1991. Jenkins has made a name for himself with his smooth, deep flow and stunning lyricism.
If you haven’t checked out the new album, you can listen to it below.
READ NEXT: First Listen: Check Out Mick Jenkins ‘Pieces of a Man’
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook