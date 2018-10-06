Hallmark’s ‘Falling for You’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight is the latest in Hallmark’s Fall Harvest original movie series: Falling for You. This movie premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern and stars Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

The movie premieres Saturday, October 6 at 9 p.m. Easter on The Hallmark Channel. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., Oct. 14 at 3 p.m., Oct. 20 at 2 p.m., and Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

This movie stars Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes.

The synopsis reads: “While planning a fundraising event, a small New England town’s radio station manager meets her match in a visiting businessman who can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer, until she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station.”

Taylor Cole stars as Lacey Hathaway. She most recently starred in Winter Festival of Ice for Hallmark and One Winter Weekend, and was a series regular on CW’s The Originals. She’s starred in many Hallmark movies, including The Art of Us, Christmas in Homestead, My Summer Prince, and Appetite for Love. Her credits outside of Hallmark include Impastor, Supernatural, The Glades, CSI Miami, The Event, Bad Blood, The Surrogates, All You’ve Got, Summerland, Heroes, Secret Girlfriend, Ballers, Castle, Two and a Half Men, Entourage, NCIS, Melrose Place, and more.

Tyler Hynes stars as Zac Malone. He was born in Toronto and his many acting credits include Amazon, Tagged: The Jonathan Wamback Story, The Last Sign, Camille, The Firm, Betty and Coretta, It’s Christmas Eve, UnREAL, Peace, Saving Hope, Transporter: The Series, and 19-2. He’s also a talented musician and enjoys directing, writing, and starring in indie projects.

Also starring in the movie are:

Lini Evans (Patty Hathaway)

Chris Shields (Ben Harten)

Agape Mngomezulu (Ty)

Christine Chatelain (Dana Davis)

Alison Wandzura (Sandra)

Madison Smith (Max Buchman)

Matt Visser (Lucas Buckman)

Alvin Sanders (Pete Stickney)

Brandi Alexander (Beth Herman)

Catherine Lough Haggquist (Debbie)

Bethany Brown (Emma)

Kurt Szarka (TLH Ryan)

Michael Coen Chase (Sam)

Brenda Bauder (Florence Buckman)

And by the way, here’s a fun piece of trivia for you. Alvin Sanders plays Pete Stickney on Falling for You (originally called Baking for Keeps). If he looks familiar, it might just be because he plays Pop on Riverdale. He’s also on a number of other Hallmark and TV movies, including The Mistletoe Promise, Christmas Getaway, The Wedding March, and Garage Sale Mystery.

Here are some more photos from the movie.

