Hallmark’s ‘Love, Of Course’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight is the premiere of the latest in Hallmark’s Fall Harvest original movie series: Love, Of Course. This movie premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern and stars Gabby Douglas, Kelly Rutherford, and Cameron Mathison. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

The movie premieres Saturday, October 20 at 9 p.m. Easter on The Hallmark Channel. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Sunday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Eastern and Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

The synopsis reads: “Amy has spent most of her adult life helicoptering around her daughter, Cara especially since her husband died six years earlier. With reluctance, Amy is helping Cara head off to college in another city. She then conveniently lands a job at Cara’s college, much to Cara’s dismay. When Amy meets Noah, a charismatic, well-traveled professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a new life of her own, filled with romance.”

Another synopsis from Hallmark reads: “Amy is helping her daughter Cara settle into college and while visiting friends lands a job to help with the annual Fall Harvest Festival. When Amy meets Noah, a charismatic, well-traveled professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a new life of her own, filled with romance.”

Gabby Douglas stars as Maddy. Douglas has three Olympic gold medals in gymnastics and three World Championship medals. In 2012 she was the first African-American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in an All-Around individual event. She’s one of the most influential female athletes in the world. She’s a spokesperson for many major brands and has appeared on numerous talk shows. She’s released two New York Times bestselling books, and her life was portrayed on a Lifetime movie, plus an Oxygen reality TV show. She’s also going to star in What Men Want in 2019.

Kelly Rutherford stars as Amy. Her many credits include Gossip Girl (Lily van der Woodsen, Blake’s mother), Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Dynasty, Melrose Place (Megan Lewis Mancini), The Stream, Scream 3 (Christine Hamilton), The Chaos Factor, and Swimming Upstream.

Cameron Mathison stars as Noah. We last saw him on A Summer to Remember on Hallmark. Mathison is co-anchor of Entertainment Tonight, was a correspondent for Good Morning America and Extra, and co-hosted the 35th Emmy Awards. His many credits on Hallmark include A Christmas to Remember, At Home in Mitford, Very Very Valentine, Murder She Baked, Holidaze, The Christmas Ornament, Window Wonderland, Along Came a Nanny, and more. His credits also include Any Mother’s Son, See Jane Date, Dancing with the Stars, JAG, Castle, CSI, 54, Washed Up, All My Children (for which he received Emmy nominations), and more.

Makenzie Vega stars as Cara. Her many credits include The Good Wife (Grace), The Geena Davis Show, Fender Bender, The Family Man, Made, Saw, Sin City, Just My Luck, X-Men: The Last Stand, and In the Land of Women. She was on Hallmark Channel’s recent movie The Beach House.

Also starring in the movie are:

Mathew Bennett (Bert)

Sadie LeBlanc (Sheri)

Philip Akin (Edward)

Chloé Caroline Fellows (Chloe)

Nolan Grantham (Connor)

Sandy Robson (Marcus)

William Ross (Elliot)

Tom Keenan (Elliot’s Dad)

Matthew Enns (Doorman)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

What did you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments below.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s entire fall movie lineup and how to watch each film.