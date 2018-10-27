Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Pemberley Manor’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight is the premiere of Hallmark’s first Countdown to Christmas 2018 movie: Christmas at Pemberley Manor. This movie premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern and stars Jessica Lowndes and Michael Rady. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

The movie premieres Saturday, October 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) on The Hallmark Channel. This is one hour earlier in most regions than the non-Christmas movies aired on the Hallmark channel. We’re truly excited to see what Hallmark has in store for its fans this holiday season.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

The synopsis reads: “As Christmas approaches; a New York event planner is sent to a small town to organize a holiday festival. When she arrives, she finds a high-profile billionaire, who lacks holiday spirit, in the process of selling the charming estate she hoped to use as a venue. Before long, the unlikely pair begins falling for each other.”

Jessica Lowndes stars as Elizabeth Bennett. Her many credits include 90210 (Adrianna), The Prince (she played Bruce Willis’ love interest), A Deadly Adoption(opposite Will Ferrell and Kristen Wigg), Eden, Abattoir, Merry Matrimony, A December Bride, Magical Christmas Ornaments, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and Major Crimes.

Michael Rady stars as William Darcy. Rady’s appearances include UnREAL, Atypical, Jane the Virgin, Intelligence, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants sequel, Sleeper Cell, ER, Greek, Melrose Place (the reboot), Emily Owens MD, House of Lies, The Guardian, J. Edgar, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Cole Gleason (George)

Maddie McCormick (Jane)

Ben Estus (Travis)

Steve Larkin (Kristofer)

Elaine Hendrix (Caroline)

Here are some more photos from the movie to get you in the Christmas spirit.

