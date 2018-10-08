How Long Is the ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Finale Tonight?

If you’re watching the Better Call Saul Season 4 finale tonight, then you might notice that the episode lasts significantly longer than expected. AMC sometimes has longer episodes for the show, but typically not as often as they do for shows like The Walking Dead. But tonight is different. Tonight’s episode is so long that it’s practically movie length.

Tonight’s finale of Better Call Saul is airing from 9 p.m. Eastern to 10:25 p.m Eastern, a full 85 minutes. If you miss the episode, an encore will air at 11:40 p.m. Eastern after Lodge 49.

Tonight’s episode is called “Winner.” The synopsis reads: “Jimmy turns the page on his reputation; Lalo tracks a loose end in Gus’ operation; Mike is forced to make a difficult decision.” Here’s a trailer for the next episode:

It looks like quite a few things are going to happen tonight. Mike and Gus are trying to get back their escapee. Lalo is going to be his charismatic and terrifying self. Howard is announcing that his law firm is back. And we see Jimmy visiting Chuck’s grave and possibly finally facing his brother’s death.

Kim is right back by Jimmy’s side, as she should be. They’re going to fight to get his law license reinstated. It’s hard to imagine that anyone can stand against Kim and Jimmy, but we’re about to find out.

