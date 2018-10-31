Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu This Month

Hulu’s November lineup is filled with a plethora of new original series, critically acclaimed movies, holiday films and popular TV series. Viewers will have plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

From classic comedies like “Married With Children,” to the beloved manga series “Sailor Moon,” there is a variety of shows coming to Hulu this month. The first three installments of the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise, along with a host of James Bond films and plenty of Christmas classics will among the November releases.

Check out the Hulu Original series “Into the Dark,” horror producer Jason Blum’s studio co-production anthology series. “Into the Dark” delivers one feature-length, stand-alone episode each month, with each of the 12 episodes inspired by a holiday. November’s Thanksgiving episode Flesh & Blood follows an agoraphobic teenager who begins to suspect her father had a role in her mother’s murder.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Hulu in November:

November 1

  • 10 to Midnight
  • 28 Days Later
  • 2001 Maniacs
  • The Accused
  • The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
  • A Fairly Odd Christmas
  • A Fistful of Dynamite
  • A View to Kill
  • Albert
  • Alice
  • Amelie
  • Bachelor Party
  • Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends
  • Barbie The Pearl Princess
  • The Big Lebowski
  • The Birdcage
  • Benny & Joon
  • Blue Chips
  • Boo 2! A Medea Halloween
  • Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
  • Carnage Park
  • De-Lovely
  • Death Wish
  • Death Wish 3
  • Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
  • Desperate Hours
  • Diamonds are Forever
  • Die Another Day
  • Dr. No
  • Dysfunktional Family
  • Existenz
  • The Faculty
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • Four Rooms
  • From Russia with Love
  • Gloria
  • Goldeneye
  • Goldfinger
  • Guns of the Magnificent Seven
  • Happy Christmas
  • Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
  • Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
  • Hoosiers
  • Hostel
  • Hostel 2
  • K, Season 2
  • The Interpreter
  • Invasion U.S.A.
  • Italian for Beginners
  • Jane Eyre
  • Joey
  • Johnny Reno
  • K2
  • Leaving Las Vegas
  • License to Kill
  • Like Water
  • Little Black Book
  • Little Man Tate
  • Little Odessa
  • Live and Let Die
  • The Living Daylights
  • Lord of War
  • Made
  • The Magnificent Seven Ride
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • Map of the Human Heart
  • The Mighty
  • Missing in Action II: The Beginning
  • The Mod Squad
  • Moonraker
  • Mullholland Falls
  • Never Back Down
  • Never Say Never Again
  • Ninja III: The Domination
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • Phantoms
  • Pleasantville
  • Radio Days
  • The Red Violin
  • Rescue Dawn
  • Revenge of the Ninja
  • Rob Roy
  • Sailor Moon, Season 3
  • Santa Hunters
  • Searching for Bobby Fischer
  • Six, Season 2
  • Soapdish
  • Soufra
  • Species: the Awakening
  • Supercop
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • Thunderball
  • Tiny Christmas
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • Wicker Park
  • The World is Not Enough
  • XXX
  • XXX: State of the Union
  • You Only Live Twice

November 2

  • Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood
  • Wonder

November 3

  • Kick-Ass
  • Larger Than Life
  • An Ordinary Man

November 7

  • Europa Report

November 8

  • Under the Tree

November 9

  • Married With Children: Seasons 1-11

November 10

  • Big Hero 6

November 11

  • Monster’s Ball

November 12

  • The Little Death
  • The Wolfpack

November 13

  • Bigfoot
  • Keepers of the Magic
  • Killer Bees

November 15

  • 12 Dog Days Till Christmas
  • A Christmas Kiss II
  • A Cinderella Christmas
  • A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
  • A Puppy for Christmas
  • Angels in the Snow
  • Back to Christmas
  • Cartel Land
  • Christmas Belle
  • Christmas with the Andersons
  • Dust 2 Glory
  • Girlfriends of Christmas Past
  • Holly’s Holiday
  • Luis & The Aliens
  • Married by Christmas
  • My Dad is Scrooge
  • My Santa
  • Naughty & Nice
  • Rodeo & Juliet
  • The Bank Job
  • The Christmas Calendar
  • The March Sisters at Christmas
  • The Secret of the Nutcracker

November 16

  • The Bisexual: Season 1
  • Holly Hobbie: Season 1
  • Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
  • Dept Q: The Absent One
  • Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes

November 18

  • Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
  • The Condemned

November 20

  • Aliens and Agenda 21

November 21

  • Box of Moonlight
  • Damascus Cover

November 24

  • Downsizing

November 28

  • Best of Enemies

November 29

  • Harry Brown

November 30

  • Broken Star
  • Daylight’s End
  • Scenic Route
  • The Remains
  • Undrafted

