Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu This Month

Hulu’s November lineup is filled with a plethora of new original series, critically acclaimed movies, holiday films and popular TV series. Viewers will have plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

From classic comedies like “Married With Children,” to the beloved manga series “Sailor Moon,” there is a variety of shows coming to Hulu this month. The first three installments of the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise, along with a host of James Bond films and plenty of Christmas classics will among the November releases.

Check out the Hulu Original series “Into the Dark,” horror producer Jason Blum’s studio co-production anthology series. “Into the Dark” delivers one feature-length, stand-alone episode each month, with each of the 12 episodes inspired by a holiday. November’s Thanksgiving episode Flesh & Blood follows an agoraphobic teenager who begins to suspect her father had a role in her mother’s murder.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Hulu in November:

November 1

10 to Midnight

28 Days Later

2001 Maniacs

The Accused

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Fistful of Dynamite

A View to Kill

Albert

Alice

Amelie

Bachelor Party

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends

Barbie The Pearl Princess

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Benny & Joon

Blue Chips

Boo 2! A Medea Halloween

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead

Carnage Park

De-Lovely

Death Wish

Death Wish 3

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Desperate Hours

Diamonds are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

Dysfunktional Family

Existenz

The Faculty

For Your Eyes Only

Four Rooms

From Russia with Love

Gloria

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Guns of the Magnificent Seven

Happy Christmas

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hoosiers

Hostel

Hostel 2

K, Season 2

The Interpreter

Invasion U.S.A.

Italian for Beginners

Jane Eyre

Joey

Johnny Reno

K2

Leaving Las Vegas

License to Kill

Like Water

Little Black Book

Little Man Tate

Little Odessa

Live and Let Die

The Living Daylights

Lord of War

Made

The Magnificent Seven Ride

The Man with the Golden Gun

Map of the Human Heart

The Mighty

Missing in Action II: The Beginning

The Mod Squad

Moonraker

Mullholland Falls

Never Back Down

Never Say Never Again

Ninja III: The Domination

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Phantoms

Pleasantville

Radio Days

The Red Violin

Rescue Dawn

Revenge of the Ninja

Rob Roy

Sailor Moon, Season 3

Santa Hunters

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Six, Season 2

Soapdish

Soufra

Species: the Awakening

Supercop

The Spy Who Loved Me

Thunderball

Tiny Christmas

Tomorrow Never Dies

Wicker Park

The World is Not Enough

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

You Only Live Twice

November 2

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood

Wonder

November 3

Kick-Ass

Larger Than Life

An Ordinary Man

November 7

Europa Report

November 8

Under the Tree

November 9

Married With Children: Seasons 1-11

November 10

Big Hero 6

November 11

Monster’s Ball

November 12

The Little Death

The Wolfpack

November 13

Bigfoot

Keepers of the Magic

Killer Bees

November 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

A Cinderella Christmas

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale

A Puppy for Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Back to Christmas

Cartel Land

Christmas Belle

Christmas with the Andersons

Dust 2 Glory

Girlfriends of Christmas Past

Holly’s Holiday

Luis & The Aliens

Married by Christmas

My Dad is Scrooge

My Santa

Naughty & Nice

Rodeo & Juliet

The Bank Job

The Christmas Calendar

The March Sisters at Christmas

The Secret of the Nutcracker

November 16

The Bisexual: Season 1

Holly Hobbie: Season 1

Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith

Dept Q: The Absent One

Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes

November 18

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

The Condemned

November 20

Aliens and Agenda 21

November 21

Box of Moonlight

Damascus Cover

November 24

Downsizing

November 28

Best of Enemies

November 29

Harry Brown

November 30

Broken Star

Daylight’s End

Scenic Route

The Remains

Undrafted

