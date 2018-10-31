Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu This Month

Hulu’s November lineup is filled with a plethora of new original series, critically acclaimed movies, holiday films and popular TV series. Viewers will have plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.
From classic comedies like “Married With Children,” to the beloved manga series “Sailor Moon,” there is a variety of shows coming to Hulu this month. The first three installments of the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise, along with a host of James Bond films and plenty of Christmas classics will among the November releases.
Check out the Hulu Original series “Into the Dark,” horror producer Jason Blum’s studio co-production anthology series. “Into the Dark” delivers one feature-length, stand-alone episode each month, with each of the 12 episodes inspired by a holiday. November’s Thanksgiving episode Flesh & Blood follows an agoraphobic teenager who begins to suspect her father had a role in her mother’s murder.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Hulu in November:
November 1
- 10 to Midnight
- 28 Days Later
- 2001 Maniacs
- The Accused
- The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
- A Fairly Odd Christmas
- A Fistful of Dynamite
- A View to Kill
- Albert
- Alice
- Amelie
- Bachelor Party
- Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends
- Barbie The Pearl Princess
- The Big Lebowski
- The Birdcage
- Benny & Joon
- Blue Chips
- Boo 2! A Medea Halloween
- Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
- Carnage Park
- De-Lovely
- Death Wish
- Death Wish 3
- Death Wish IV: The Crackdown
- Desperate Hours
- Diamonds are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Dr. No
- Dysfunktional Family
- Existenz
- The Faculty
- For Your Eyes Only
- Four Rooms
- From Russia with Love
- Gloria
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Guns of the Magnificent Seven
- Happy Christmas
- Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
- Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
- Hoosiers
- Hostel
- Hostel 2
- K, Season 2
- The Interpreter
- Invasion U.S.A.
- Italian for Beginners
- Jane Eyre
- Joey
- Johnny Reno
- K2
- Leaving Las Vegas
- License to Kill
- Like Water
- Little Black Book
- Little Man Tate
- Little Odessa
- Live and Let Die
- The Living Daylights
- Lord of War
- Made
- The Magnificent Seven Ride
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- Map of the Human Heart
- The Mighty
- Missing in Action II: The Beginning
- The Mod Squad
- Moonraker
- Mullholland Falls
- Never Back Down
- Never Say Never Again
- Ninja III: The Domination
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Phantoms
- Pleasantville
- Radio Days
- The Red Violin
- Rescue Dawn
- Revenge of the Ninja
- Rob Roy
- Sailor Moon, Season 3
- Santa Hunters
- Searching for Bobby Fischer
- Six, Season 2
- Soapdish
- Soufra
- Species: the Awakening
- Supercop
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Thunderball
- Tiny Christmas
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Wicker Park
- The World is Not Enough
- XXX
- XXX: State of the Union
- You Only Live Twice
November 2
- Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood
- Wonder
November 3
- Kick-Ass
- Larger Than Life
- An Ordinary Man
November 7
- Europa Report
November 8
- Under the Tree
November 9
- Married With Children: Seasons 1-11
November 10
- Big Hero 6
November 11
- Monster’s Ball
November 12
- The Little Death
- The Wolfpack
November 13
- Bigfoot
- Keepers of the Magic
- Killer Bees
November 15
- 12 Dog Days Till Christmas
- A Christmas Kiss II
- A Cinderella Christmas
- A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
- A Puppy for Christmas
- Angels in the Snow
- Back to Christmas
- Cartel Land
- Christmas Belle
- Christmas with the Andersons
- Dust 2 Glory
- Girlfriends of Christmas Past
- Holly’s Holiday
- Luis & The Aliens
- Married by Christmas
- My Dad is Scrooge
- My Santa
- Naughty & Nice
- Rodeo & Juliet
- The Bank Job
- The Christmas Calendar
- The March Sisters at Christmas
- The Secret of the Nutcracker
November 16
- The Bisexual: Season 1
- Holly Hobbie: Season 1
- Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
- Dept Q: The Absent One
- Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes
November 18
- Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
- The Condemned
November 20
- Aliens and Agenda 21
November 21
- Box of Moonlight
- Damascus Cover
November 24
- Downsizing
November 28
- Best of Enemies
November 29
- Harry Brown
November 30
- Broken Star
- Daylight’s End
- Scenic Route
- The Remains
- Undrafted
