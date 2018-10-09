POLL: Is ‘Better Call Saul’ Now Better Than ‘Breaking Bad’?

With the phenomenal Season 4 finale of Better Call Saul, fans are wondering if the show has finally matched or even surpassed Breaking Bad. After you read this article, take our poll at the end and let us know what you think. This article will have spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Better Call Saul.

With the way the Season 4 finale ended, it looks like Jimmy has now officially become Saul Goodman. Meanwhile, Kim isn’t very happy about that change. But really, she was behind the whole thing, so she shouldn’t be as shocked as she looked.

At the same time, Mike is truly stepping into his Breaking Bad role. That scene between him and Werner, against the starlit sky as a backdrop, was breathtaking and cold.

Fans are also enjoying the rivalry between Gus and Lalo. Pretty much the only complaint about the finale comes from fans who are wondering where Nacho was. And a few fans wondering just what that scene between Gus and Gale was all about, since it seemed kind of pointless. (It really wasn’t. Some fans are thinking that Gus was essentially just keeping Gale in his place and on a short leash.)

The rivalry between Lalo and Mike, however, might be surpassing the rivalry between Lalo and Gus. Who could forget the moment when Mike took the phone from Werner, or when Lalo followed him into that parking lot? Those scenes were amazing.

So now that Season 4 has ended, fans are beginning that old debate again. Which is better: Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad? Things certainly seem a lot closer now that we’ve finished season 4.

According to ratings in August 2018, Better Call Saul had 1.768 million viewers for its premiere in Season 4, rating .56 in the 18-49 demographic. On October 1, the show was rating .45 and had 1.353 million viewers.

But Breaking Bad‘s ratings were crazy better in comparison — but only sometimes. The finale of Breaking Bad hit 10.3 million viewers and a 5.2 rating among adults 18-49. But the fourth season finale of Breaking Bad had 1.9 million viewers, which was actually up 23 percent from Season 3. So Season 4 of Breaking Bad really wasn’t that far ahead from Season 4 of Better Call Saul.

Do you think Better Call Saul is matching the quality of Breaking Bad? Or do you think one show is markedly better than the other? Let us know in the poll below.