Is ‘Last Man Standing’ on Television Tonight?

Last Man Standing is not on television tonight as Fox will be airing the 2018 World Series on Friday, October 26.

The popular Fox television show starring Tim Allen and Nancy Travis will return to its normal Friday timeslot next week, on November 2. Last Man Standing aired its Halloween episode on Friday, October 19, more than one week before the holiday. The show’s official Twitter account noted that it would be off the air for two weeks in a post after last week’s episode.

BOO(M) — see you in TWO weeks for more #LastManStanding! 👻 pic.twitter.com/pLVHGcpp0b — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) October 20, 2018

This season, Last Man Standing is putting up some good numbers in the ratings department. The night of the premiere, the show outperformed but dropped some in week 2, according to Deadline. Week 3 of the show dropped slightly, bringing in 6.2 million total viewers, but still “topped the night,” according to TVLine.

Last Man Standing was canceled by ABC in 2017, but picked up by Fox a short while later.

“Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show,” Allen said in a statement following the show’s cancellation.

Most of the show’s existing cast members made the move to Fox but two were unable to rejoin the revival. Actors Flynn Morrison and Molly Ephraim did not return, the latter upsetting many of the show’s fans. You can read more about that below:

READ NEXT: Why Did Molly Ephraim Leave ‘Last Man Standing’?