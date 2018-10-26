Is the Dark Lord on ‘Sabrina’ Related to the Gargoyle King on ‘Riverdale’? [PHOTOS]

If you’re watching Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale, then you might be looking for some crossovers. And sure, there are the occasional ones, such as when Riverdale is mentioned in passing in a conversation. But one of the bigger crossovers that fans are asking about concerns the Gargoyle King on Riverdale and why he looks so much like a certain character on Sabrina. This post has spoilers through Season 3 Episode 3 of Riverdale and minor spoilers for the first eight episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The Gargoyle King Is Central to Riverdale’s Mystery This Season

On Riverdale, one of the key mysteries has revolved around The Gargoyle King. A group of kids are playing Gryphons and Gargoyles, which was first introduced to Jughead by Dilton. Dilton goes to Jughead’s home and warns him that the Gargoyle King is real and he’s scared because the game isn’t just a game. Later, he finds Ben and Dilton dead after consuming cyanide as part of the “game.” And we find that Ethel has been thoroughly brainwashed by this game.

Inside Ethel’s bunker, Betty and Jughead find coins with the Gargoyle King’s drawing on them. Ethel tells them that the rulebook for Gryphons and Gargoyles is “scripture” that they aren’t worthy of. You can see a drawing of the Gargoyle King, from the bunker, below:

It’s assumed that this “Gargoyle King” is behind the rules of the game, and Betty is worried the Farm may somehow be involved. We also learn that the kids’ parents are all involved in a hush-hush secret that they agreed to never speak about, involving the game somehow. And in the woods, Betty and Jughead encountered a creature that looked kind of like the Gargoyle King (but in my opinion, was really someone dressed up like it or even some kind of robotic creature. It didn’t look like the drawing at all.) Here’s what Betty and Jughead saw in the woods:

The Dark Lord (or a Similar Creature) on Sabrina Looks Very Similar

Meanwhile, something very similar is afoot on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Sabrina’s boyfriend Harvey saw this creature in the mines when he was a kid. Sabrina has had visions of the creature. And some other people that we know have had direct contact with it. (We’re not naming these people specifically to spare sharing too many spoilers in this article.)

Harvey even drew what he remembered the creature he saw looking like:

Harvey’s drawing looks very similar to the Gargoyle King from Riverdale. Here’s a photo of the Dark Lord creature as seen on the show:

It’s unclear halfway through the season if the creature we keep seeing really IS the Dark Lord, or just an emissary of the Dark Lord. (It feels almost anticlimactic to see the Dark Lord this soon, doesn’t it?)

A closer look at the two creatures seems to confirm they’re not one and the same. The Gargoyle King (as drawn) has wings, and the Dark Lord “creature” (whatever it actually is) does not. But they both have horns. Perhaps they are related? My personal guess is that the Gargoyle King won’t be real and they won’t introduce supernatural elements into Riverdale. However, with the supernatural being real on Sabrina, we could imagine that the Gargoyle King was inspired by the very real creature from Greendale.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.