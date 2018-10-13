Javie aka JYoungwhite: What You Need to Know

Kehlani’s fans on social media are in no doubt about the identity of her baby daddy. They believe the father of her child is her long-time friend Javie aka JYoungWhite. Kehlani, 23, told her Twitter and Instagram followers on October 12 that she was four months pregnant with a baby girl. The singer explained in part, “if you know me, you know I’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along as a plus. i am so honored to be given this gift by spirit, creator, and an amazing partner whom i trust with my body and life.” Though Kehlani did not reveal the identity of the baby’s father merely saying her partner was “amazing” and her “very best friend and lover.” She also spoke about her plans to have a home birth.

The comments under the Instagram post at the top of the article, which was posted on February 1, Kehlani wrote, “I LOVE YOU,” and later, “JUST STOPPED TO SAY IT AGAIN.”

On October 10, Kehlani Wrote, ‘Hey dad,’ in the Comments Under Javie’s Instagram Post

On October 10, Kehlani commented, “Hey dad,” under Javie’s Instagram post. Javie wrote in the caption, in part, that he was embracing “the phenomenon of being a permanent work in progress.” The first visible comment under that post reads, “Omg that baby FINTA BE MAD BEAUTIFUL.” On October 13, Kehlani retweeted Javie’s Twitter post that read, “y’all act clueless when queer people procreate because your limited understanding of queerness is strictly gay sex so anything outside of the conscious sexualization of queer people is a shell shock to y’all and it’s so ugly, every time.”

