John Miller, Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Garner is dating businessman John Miller. According to E! Online, Garner has been seeing Miller regularly over the past few months. “Yes, she’s been dating John Miller. It’s not serious,” claims an E! insider. “She’s been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him. They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids.”

Miller, 40, is the first relationship that Garner, 46, has made public since finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck on October 4. Read on to learn more about Miller and Garner’s burgeoning romance.

1. Miller & Garner Began Seeing Each Other In April 2018

Us Weekly reports that Miller and Garner began dating one another in April 2018. “They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” one insider says. A second source tells Us, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

An additional source told People Magazine that Garner, who separated from Affleck in 2015, is finally ready to move on. “She’s ready to start the next phase of her life,” they explained. “Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalized, she finally can. She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers.”

E! Online also states that Miller’s lack of affiliation with Hollywood has been a breath of fresh air for Garner. “He’s a good guy and it’s been nice to date someone who is not famous or an actor,” they said. “They’ve spent time at her house and have gone out a few times to hotels and very discreet places.”

2. He Is the CEO of CaliGroup

Miller graduated as a member of the Order of the Coif honor society and went on to join the California Bar in the Northern District of California. He is currently the CEO and founder of CaliGroup, a holding company that owns the CaliBurger restaurant chain. “We really think of ourselves as a technology company that happens to sell cheeseburgers,” Miller told the 2017 Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit in London.

According to the company’s website, CaliGroup “conceive[s] of new technologies to fundamentally change the brick and mortar world, invest in proof of concept of the technologies at our CaliBurger restaurant in Pasadena, and then spin out companies to raise outside capital and build separate management teams to commercialize the technologies.”

CaliGroup has also developed an automated burger-flipping robot known as “Flippy.” “Flippy” works alongside kitchen staff to assist in consistently preparing freshly cooked burgers. The robot, according to Newsweek, has become a staple of CaliBurger, and has been influential in changing the landscape of the fast-food industry. CaliBurger has over 50 locations throughout the world including Canada, Mexico, China, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden and the United States.

3. He Is a Published Author & Owner of Several Smaller Businesses

In addition to his CEO position with CaliGroup, Miller is the co-owner of NanoAdvisors, which is a consulting service that connects nanotech researchers with corporate and legal institutions. He currently serves as the Vice President of Arrowhead. According to his business profile, Miller was the second employee at Arrowhead, and he was responsible for the formation, growth, and sale of Arrowhead’s electronics business unit before he founded CaliGroup.

Miller has also written several articles on legal issues in nanotechnology and co-authored The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy and Intellectual Property Law with Griffith Kundahl and Ruben Serrato. Elsewhere, he’s served as the managing editor of Nanotechnology Law & Business, which, according to People, is a quarterly journal that provides information on developments and the latest trends in nanotechnology law and business.

4. Garner’s Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Supports Their Relationship

A close friend of Affleck’s told People Magazine that he fully supports Garner’s new relationship. “Ben will always want the best for Jen,” they said. “They continue to have a really strong relationship and both work very hard to make everything easy for the kids. She has always been supportive of him.”

Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce on October 4. The former couple were married in 2005 and separated shortly before their 10th wedding anniversary in 2015. They filed for divorce two years later. Affleck, 46, has since dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

Garner and Affleck have three children together: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. All three children have already met Miller, according to E! Online. “She’s found she a lot in common with him and they have been through similar experiences with getting divorced and co-parenting,” a source told E! “He has a daughter named Violet as well.”

5. He Was Previously Married to Violinist Caroline Campbell

Miller is currently finalizing his divorce from concert violinist Caroline Campbell. The former couple were wed in 2005 and announced their separation in 2014. Us Magazine reports that they are still waiting for a judge to sign off on their paperwork.

Campbell has toured extensively with artists such as Chris Botti, Barbra Streisand, Michael Bublé, Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli. She is part of the acclaimed musical groups Sonus Quartet and Opus X.

Miller also has two children, a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter named Violet, but it is unclear whether his children are with Campbell or a previous relationship.