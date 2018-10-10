Jennifer Lopez Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Lopez has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for years, and her star-meter is only rising. The 49-year-old singer and actress released her debut album in 1999, and today is considered the most influential Latin performer in the country.

With all that success, people can’t help but wonder how much money Lopez makes. What’s her net worth? What about her salary? Get the details here.

1. She Has an Estimated Net Worth of $400 Million

Lopez has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A multi-hyphenate, Lopez is an accomplished singer, dancer, actress, and producer. In the 90s, Lopez was a Fly Girl on the TV show In Living Color. She went on to dance for Janet Jackson, before booking a handful of minor roles on television. In 1995, she landed the lead role in the biopic Selena.

Four years later, after appearing in films like Anaconda, Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, and An Unfinished Life, she released her debut album.

2. Her Debut Album Is 3x Platinum

Lopez’s albums, tours, and hit singles constitute a large portion of her income.

According to Insider, On the 6, her debut album, is 3x platinum and has sold 3.42 millin units worldwide.

The outlet also reports that her first tour (of five), raked in $765,000. Her worldwide tour made her $50,362,300.

3. She Made a Reported $12 Million per Season Judging ‘American Idol’

In 2010, Lopez finalized a $12 million deal to become a judge on American Idol. As Insider notes, “… that’s an impressive $36 million for serving as a mentor to well, the next Jennifer Lopez.”

4. Her Clothing Line Made Her $300 Million in 2004

In 2004, according to Time, Lopez’s clothing lines (JLO by Jennifer Lopez and Sweetface), along with her fragrances (Glow, Still), brought her in more than $300 million in revenue. This made her the 19th richest person under 40.

5. She Purchased a $28 Million Bel Air Estate in 2016

In 2016, Lopez purchased an extravagant $28 million Bel Air estate. According to Curbed, the home previously belonged to actress Sela Ward.

The main portion of the home is 13,000 square square-feet and was built in 1940. It comes equipped with a manmade swimming pool, a mini golf course, and an amphitheater. One year after purchasing the home, Go Banking Rates reports, Lopez sold her Hidden Hills, California, home for $10 million.

In March of this year, JLo and Alex Rodriguez purchased a $15.3 million New York apartment at 432 Park Avenue, the world’s tallest residential building. The home is 4,000 square feet.