John Crow Is the Host Drawing the Mega Millions Numbers Tonight

If you’re tuning in to watch the Mega Millions drawing tonight, you might be wondering who the lucky person is that gets to draw the numbers tonight. With $1 billion in the jackpot, he will be getting more attention across the nation than many celebrities this evening.

John Crow Became a Twitter Trend Today

The host who is drawing the numbers is John Crow, shared Mark Arum of WSB Radio. Arum talked about Crow on Twitter, writing: “This is my good, dear, sweet, amazingly smart and good looking friend John Crow. He’ll be drawing the numbers tonight for the now $1 Billion # MegaMillions Jackpot on # wsbtv. Just wanted to let him know how much I value our friendship.”

This is my good, dear, sweet, amazingly smart and good looking friend John Crow. He’ll be drawing the numbers tonight for the now $1 Billion #MegaMillions Jackpot on #wsbtv. Just wanted to let him know how much I value our friendship. pic.twitter.com/uS4aK8LarV — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) October 19, 2018

The Twitter responses were hilarious, as people pretended to be related to Crow or a good friend — and of course acknowledging that Arum might have had some pretty funny reasons for telling everyone what good friends they are himself.

Crow’s appearing on a video on ABC News also helped with those trends.

Apparently, I’m trending on Twitter… okay, maybe it’s the #MegaMillions jackpot but there’s video of ME😬 Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion 😱 https://t.co/HGuOWZUeAS — John Crow (@iamjohncrow) October 19, 2018

He’s Hosted Lottery Drawings in Georgia for 10 Years, Since Winning a National Talent Search in 2008

Crow isn’t new to the lottery world. An article by AJC in 2012 said that he had been tumbling Mega Millions balls for four years, when he became the official host of the Georgia Lottery. That means he’s been working this job for about 10 years now.

He didn’t originally intend to be a lottery host, AJC said. He grew up in Marietta after being born in Roswell, New Mexico. He went to college at the University of Georgia and Georgia State University, and got his degree at Montana State University. He was a part-time stand up comedian for a while.

He became a host in 2008, after entering a national talent search when Georgia Lottery was looking for a new host for its 15th anniversary. He won the competition, beating out 4,700 other applicants.

He works Monday through Fridays, and attends lottery events around the state.

Crow has been trending on social media today (or more accurately, a photo of him has been trending along with the Mega Millions news), and he’s been really good natured about the whole thing.

Earlier, he posted that his son was helping him prepare for the big drawing.

He’s married and has an adorable son, and likes to post about them on his social media accounts.

He’s an Actor Who Appeared on ‘Rampage’ and ‘I Tonya,’ & He’s Climbed Mount Kilimanjaro

According to Crow’s Instagram page, he’s a world traveler, actor, and host in addition to calling out the Mega Millions and Georgia Lottery numbers.

You can see his website here. He’s appeared on NBC’s Good Girls and in a Home Depot training video. His credits include The Rock’s Apple commercial, Miracles from Heaven with Jennifer Garner, Secrets & Lies, Necessary Roughness, Swamp Murders, The Game, The Darkest Minds, I Tonya, and he was recently a supporting actor on Rampage.

He seems to really enjoy his job:

According to AJC, Crow is also a cyclist, mountain climber, and traveler. He’s climbed Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, and Fuji, Japan’s highest. He cycled in New Zealand and the Canadian Rockies, and traveled to more than 42 countries.