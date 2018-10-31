WATCH: Jonathan Davis Releases Emotional ‘Basic Needs’ Music Video

Jonathan Davis, lead singer of nu metal band Korn, has released the official music video for the track “Basic Needs.” The song is taken from his recently released Black Labyrinth solo album, and weaves an emotional story Davis considers somewhat of a love song.

Speaking about the latest single, Jonathan said: “‘Basic Needs’ is essentially as close as I get to writing a love song. It also gave me a chance to explore different instruments and styles of world music, and step outside of what may be considered ‘the norm.’ The two other videos I’ve released for this record have been telling a story in reverse. This video continues that pattern.”

Davis teamed up with Homeless Health Care Los Angeles to create the music video for the song. The video gives viewers a glimpse at homelessness in Los Angeles, and follows the story of a young homeless teen. Check out the haunting music video below:

According to Metal Insider, Davis wanted to give viewers a message, stating: “No matter how hard you try to fight bad things in your life, life will be what it is. It’s up to you to accept that, combat it, and move forward, or it’s up to you to be in denial. Then, it becomes a thorn in your side until you finally deal with it. This is it. Just deal with it.”

Davis first started putting together singles for his solo project back in 2007, and often wrote songs while he was on tour with Korn. He told Blabbermouth that he dug the material back out late last year and finally put the album together.

“I’ve been waiting 11 years for this to come out,” he said. “It’s really good to finish something which I started so long ago. It’s something I’m really proud of. I’ve been very patient with it. It’s been sat on my laptop for many years, so it feels really good to be able to finally release it, to talk about it and play it live.”

The lead single from the album, “What It Is,” peaked at number 5 on the BillboardMainstream Rock chart earlier this year and has garnered 3.1 million streams on Spotify and 6.6 million views on YouTube, according to Blabbermouth.

You can read the lyrics to “Basic Needs” below:

[Verse 1]

I may not act like I’m torn apart

But blood don’t look deep red

When the dark surrounds me

I may be frozen down from the fight

The pain belongs to me

But your love surrounds me

Surrounds me, surrounds me

[Chorus]

I don’t feel hunger, I don’t need air

There’s blood in my veins cause I know you are there

I don’t need shelter, nothing at all

The reason I’m here

Don’t you know that you’re all

My basic needs

[Verse 2]

I may be crippled by my own mind

Your silence haunts my head

And they always find me

I may be used to feeling this way

Almost forgot remembering too

Remind me, remind me, remind me

[Chorus]

I don’t feel hunger, I don’t need air

There’s blood in my veins cause I know you are there

I don’t need shelter, nothing at all

The reason I’m here

Don’t you know that you’re all of

My basic needs

[Instrumental Bridge]

[Chorus]

I don’t feel hunger, I don’t need air

There’s blood in my veins cause I know you are there

I don’t need shelter, nothing at all

The reason I’m here

Don’t you know that you’re all

My basic needs

