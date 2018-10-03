Josh Gates, ‘Expedition Unknown’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Josh Gates is the star of Expedition Unknown, where he examines some of the greatest unspoken legends of the world.

While he may appear on our television screens weekly, many of us know little about the explorer. Is he married? How did he become interested in the business of unearthing legends? What else do we know about him?

Read on.

1. He Graduated from Tufts University

Gates was born in Manchester-By-The-Sea, Massachusetts, and graduated from Tufts University, where he was a member of The Explorers Club. He is the author of the book Destination Truth: Memoirs of a Monster Hunter.

Exploring is certainly Gates’ favorite hobby. He tells Monsters and Critics, ” A lot of research goes into the show, and it’s really a team effort. We’re looking for stories where there’s a really completing legend or mystery, but where there’s also meat on the bone, where there’s also something happening. We love working with archaeologists and explores that are on the cusp of discovery. So we’re always trying to look for stories where there are real discoveries being made. And that really drives a lot of the research process.”

His work has led to him being interviewed on The Today Show, CNN, and a number of other national television and radio shows.

2. He Is Married to Hallie Gnatovich

Gates is married to a woman named Hallie Gnatovich. Together, they have a son named Owen.

Hallie and Josh became engaged on the set of Expedition Unknown and married on September 13, 2014.

According to her LinkedIn, Hallie is a licensed marriage and family therapist; she’s been working as one since 2009.

Prior to that, she was a consultant at MedAvante.

Hallie received her BA in theater from Oberlin College in 2004.

3. He Admits His Sense of Humor Falls Flat

Gates admits that his sense of humor has fallen flat more than once.

He tells Monsters and Critics, “I think my sense of humor falls flat all the time. But I think you have to have a good sense of humor when you’re doing this kind of work, or it’s gonna grind you down. Because as anyone who’s traveled anywhere knows, whether it’s on a simple trip or a trek to the ends of the earth, things always go wrong. Right? So that’s the one constant of traveling, is that nothing goes exactly the way you think it’s going to go.”

4. He Is an Avid Scuba Diver and Photographer

Those who watch Josh on his show may be aware that he is an avid diver and photographer. He has embarked on a number of expeditions in the Mediterranean.

His travels have brought him from the shores of Antarctica to Mt. Kilimanjaro, and the mountains of Aconcagua.

5. He Hosted the Travel Channel’s ‘The Trip: 2016’

In 2016, Gates co-hosted The Trip, which “showcased the distinct cultures, cuisines, and luxuries of five Caribbean islands,” according to the Travel Channel.

The outlet reports that he was also the host and co-executive producer on Syfy’s Destination Truth.