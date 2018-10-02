Kanye West & Charlamagne Tha God Are Teaming Up For Mental Health Awareness

Hip-hop journalist and syndicated radio show host turned author, Charlamagne Tha God, took to Instagram to announce that he will be sitting down with none other than Kanye West for the second time this year later this month. But this time around, the general public will be granted access to the conversation and the discussion will be less YEEZY-centric and will use Charlamagne’s new book, Shook One: Anxiety’s Playing Tricks On Me as the guiding premise for their open dialogue.

The two will be sitting down to discuss mental health, anxiety, PTSD, therapy and the norms of today’s socio-political climate which has had Kanye West in hot water over the past several months.

Kanye, who recently pushed back the release of his highly anticipated Yandhi album, has faced public backlash for his recent statements about abolishing the 13th amendment, his advocation for President Trump, and lackluster music curation that has disappointed long-time fans of his. This open discussion with Charlamagne Tha God could be an opportunity for the self-proclaimed musical genius to exhibit personal growth and provide his supporters with an educated point of view on today’s social issues, instead of the regurgitated ill-informed rhetoric and information he has been spewing since endorsing the now Head of State on stage during his Life of Pablo Tour in 2016.

The Talk featuring Charlamagne Tha God x Kanye West will be taking place October 10th at 7pm at The Town Hall in New York. The event will be hosted by New York Times journalist, Jon Caramanica Tickets for the event are available, here.

Check out Charlamagne’s exclusive interview with the eclectic Kanye West that took place earlier this year at Ye’s home/YEEZY estate in Calabasas below.