Kateri and Jay Schwandt: 13 Sons & Pregnant

Kateri and Jay Schwandt are the stars of the television series 13 Sons & Pregant, but the title of the show isn’t quite accurate. Why? Because the couple is actually parents to fourteen sons.

That’s right; in April, the couple welcomed their fourteenth child, Finley Sheboygan Schwandt. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

The family hails from Rockford, just north of Grand Rapids, and didn’t know the baby’s sex ahead of time. For those who don’t know, Kateri is one of 14 herself, so she’s quite used to being part of a big family.

Jay’s bio on his Facebook page reads, “Still married to my beautiful wife of 23 years, Kateri. We live in the Grand Rapids area with our 13 boys: Tyler, Zach, Drew, Brandon, Tommy, Vinny, Calvin, Gabe, Wesley, Charlie, Luke, Tucker and Francisco.”

He continues, “Try to spend every second I can with my boys. They come to work with me, come hunting with me, go out of town for hockey with me, make dinner with me, and mow the lawn with me. Absolutely livin for today, cause you never know what tomorrow will bring!”

Some people have made negative comments towards the couple for the number of children they have, but they choose to live above that. In an interview with Fox, Jay shares, “There are some really mean people in the world. And it doesn’t matter… We happen to be this great big family with 14 boys that has so much fun every second that we’re together. And we still get horrible comments.”

How do they describe their busy lives? Organized chaos, according to Kateri. “Crazy. Chaotic. Noisy. Messy. But, we enjoy it. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t have continued to have this many children.”

Jay and Kateri were high school sweethearts and had their oldest, Tyler, and next two children at Ferris State University.

Will they have any more children after Finley?

Jay tells Fox, “I have said, steadfastly, that we are done having children… But I have been reminded that I said the exact same thing after Tucker (who’s now 4). And after Francisco. It just feels like we’re done.”