Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery’s Attorney, Answers Fan Questions About MAM2

Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery’s attorney, recently took to Twitter to answer some of the most pressing questions fans of Making a Murderer have after watching season two, which was released last Friday.

With regards to the most recent developments in the case, Zellner has filed a motion with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals to supplement the record to include the recently disclosed Velie CD. In case you need a reminder, former Detective Michael Velie was tasked with conducting forensic examinations for the computers of Steven Avery, Teresa Halbach, and the home computer of Barbara Tadych, Brendan Dassey’s mother, during the investigation into the murder of Halbach.

According to Joe.com, earlier this year, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals “remanded Steven’s case to Judge Sutkiewicz for the judge to hold any necessary hearings and make factual findings about whether the Velie CD was improperly withheld from the defense.”

Zellner’s allegations that Bobby Dassey and Scott Tadych, stepfather of Brendan Dassey, were involved in the murder of Teresa Halbach has raised many questions with fans of the show since season two aired last week. So Zellner took to Twitter to answer some of the questions viewers raised after binge-watching the entire second season.

Steven Avery’s Leg Iron & Handcuff Purchase

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer Yes, Steven purchased these novelty items for his own personal use with his girlfriend; there's nothing illegal about the purchase. None of Teresa's DNA was found on either, and neither item could have restrained an adult woman who feared for her life https://t.co/bpBWiK7H85 — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

When asked about Steven Avery’s purchase of leg irons and handcuffs prior to Teresa Halbach’s disappearance, Zellner mentioned that the purchase was meant for personal use with his girlfriend at the time, and was completely legal.

“Yes, Steven purchased these novelty items for his own personal use with his girlfriend; there’s nothing illegal about the purchase. None of Teresa’s DNA was found on either, and neither item could have restrained an adult woman who feared for her life.”

Using Political Means to Free Steven Avery

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer We still believe that we will prevail with the scientific evidence and Brady violations that we have unmasked. We have not given up on the Wisconsin court system to reverse and send Avery’s case for an evidentiary hearing. https://t.co/xh8rDw6ZMC — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

One user asked Zellner if the only solution left to free Avery might be political and wondered if it would take certain government officials and judges being unseated to accomplish the goal.

Zellner responded: “We still believe that we will prevail with the scientific evidence and Brady violations that we have unmasked. We have not given up on the Wisconsin court system to reverse and send Avery’s case for an evidentiary hearing.”

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer No—not possible for Steven or Brendan because they are state cases https://t.co/WN5jmhKtMk — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

Will she continue to defend Steven Avery?

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer Absolutely not. Steven is at the beginning of the appeal process on our post-conviction and he is years behind Brendan's case because Steven did not have a lawyer until I took the case in 2016. https://t.co/XnYm6evTUy — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

When asked by multiple Twitter users if she would continue to defend Avery, even if it takes an incredibly long time, Zellner replied: “Absolutely. We never give up on our clients who are innocent.”

Another user asked if he was coming close to “exhausting all of his appeals,” to which she replied “absolutely not,” and that he is only just beginning the appeal process due to the fact that he didn’t have a lawyer until she took in case in 2016.

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer Absolutely. We never give up on our clients who are innocent. https://t.co/okRsRHNzvW — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

Fingerprints Found in Halbach’s Car

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer Yes, there were eight sets of latent prints that were unidentified. However, the prints ruled out Steven and Brendan. https://t.co/pxrUiX19f7 — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

One user asked if Teresa Halbach’s car was ever checked for prints, and Zellner claimed that there were eight sets of prints unidentified in her vehicle, although none of them belonged to Avery or Brendan Dassey.

Teresa Halbach’s Boyfriend Ryan Hillegas

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer No, he was never asked for an alibi. Just another example of how sloppy the initial investigation was. https://t.co/VnDrFMDw5p — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

Many users inquired about Ryan Hillegas, Halbach’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. Zellner argues that Hillegas wasn’t investigated thoroughly enough, and wasn’t even asked to provide an alibi the night of her disappearance. When a fan asked Zellner why Hillegas wasn’t a bigger suspect during the investigation, Zellner gives a theory that Hillegas might have been involved.

“Our theory is that Ryan Hillegas was involved in planting the car on the Avery property, but it is someone much closer to Steven that had access to his trailer to plant the blood.”

She also calls the initial investigation “sloppy” in another tweet, and claims that she would like to clear Hillegas as a suspect, but he hasn’t been cooperating with Zellner’s investigation.

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer Our theory is that Ryan Hillegas was involved in planting the car on the Avery property, but it is someone much closer to Steven that had access to his trailer to plant the blood. https://t.co/U91Go0crP7 — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer We would love to know so that we can clear him, but he has never agreed to be interviewed by us. https://t.co/FGohUzgBCj — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

Her Feelings on Ken Kratz

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer It is an issue in our appeal that he has crossed the line ethically but, more importantly, in terms of concealing evidence. https://t.co/HKlVIiBD2l — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

Ken Kratz, the former district attorney for Calument County who helped convict Avery and Dassey, was harshly criticized after the first season of Making a Murderer aired. Kratz reportedly refused to cooperate with producers or interviewers during the filming of the series, and he later criticized them, claiming they had deliberately left out key pieces of evidence.

When asked if any action could be taken against Kratz for his “clear attempts to bias the case,” Zellner replied: “It is an issue in our appeal that he has crossed the line ethically but, more importantly, in terms of concealing evidence.”

#AskZellner @MakingAMurderer Actually we enjoy Mr. Kratz's appearances in MaM2 with his sweat-soaked shirt. He gives new meaning to the term "Watch That Body Language" https://t.co/aApwgQTr4t — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

We want to slap him the legal sense—not in a physical sense #AskZellner @makingamurderer https://t.co/VuIlKAPdlq — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) October 23, 2018

