Kelly Clarkson’s Husband is Blake Shelton’s Manager

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are best friends on The Voice, but fans may be unaware just how well the two know one another.

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly’s husband, is Blake Shelton’s manager.

In a 2012 interview, Blake even claimed that he had something to do with Blackstock proposing to Clarkson. The Voice instructor told Hollyscoop, “I told Brandon, ‘Man, you need to grow up and figure out that you need to marry this girl. I am going to go on record saying, ‘I will do the music at the wedding or whatever you want to do, I’ll be that guy.’”

Blake added, “I will play for four hours if I have to, ’cause you need to get your head out of your ass and ask that girl to marry you.'”

Starstruck Entertainment, where Brandon works, was founded by his father, Narvel, in 1988. The company’s clients include Blake, Kelly, Hunter Hayes, Cale Dodds, Maggie Rose, John King, Emily Ann Roberts, and Caroline Kole, among others.

According to Country Living, when Kelly first signed on to the show, Brandon refused to take sides when it came to his favorite coach. In fact, Clarkson described him as “Switzerland.” In an interview with People, Kelly said, “I always do say though that at least I put out — so unless he’s doing something I don’t know about, I should win!”

Shelton added, “If I fire Brandon, it’s one thing. If she fires him, it’s going to be real bad. He knows who to suck up to.”

Kelly and Brandon started dating in 2012. They married in Tennessee in 2013. Together, they have a daughter, River Rose, and a son, Remy. Clarkson is also a stepmother to Blackstock’s daughter and son from a previous marriage.

In a 2012 interview with the Daily Mail, Clarkson divulged some info on how the two met. She shared, “Brandon [Blackstock] is my manager’s son. I’ve known him for six years but he was married for most of that time. Then, suddenly, there he was at the Super Bowl [at which Kelly performed ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ before a TV audience of more than 113 million viewers] and he was single…” Clarkson added on, “He works as crazy-hard as me, if not harder.”

Will Blackstock be celebrating a victory for his wife, or for his client, Blake, at the end of this season? Only time will tell. Be sure to tune into The Voice on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.