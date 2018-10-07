Le-Glue on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Non-Permanent Glue

Middle schooler Tripp Phillips is the young man behind Le-Glue, a non-permanent glue that’s designed to hold Legos and other building blocks together.

The product’s website boasts a glue that is 12 times stronger when it comes to gluing your blocks together. The non-permanent solution releases with warm water. It is safe to use on all building blocks, including Lego® Brand or Mega Bloks® Products.

Le-Glue is being sold on eBay, Etsy, and Amazon.

How did Tripp land his appearance on the show? According to his interview with The Daily Citizen, he invented Le-Glue when he was nine. With the product, he won the PitchDIA competition, which solicits ideas from local entrepreneurs.

Tripp won the competition and received $5,000. But before he heard he’d won the competition, he went to an open casting call for “Shark Tank” in Atlanta. He and his father, a lab scientist, waited in line for five hours. Tripp tells the outlet, “I was not nervous during the ‘Shark Tank’ pitch.” Tripp and his family then heard he was selected to send in a video pitching his product.

After that, he found out he’d won an opportunity to appear on the show. Tripp tells the Daily Citizen, “It was a little bit nerve-wracking (pitching for the hosts) but I didn’t let it affect me.”

Le Glue is designed to allow kids the chance to play with their finished products. Tripp explains that he always grew frustrated when he’d finished assembling his building blocks but he couldn’t play with the toys because they kept falling apart. The product’s Kickstarter reads, “… wings would fall off, wheels rolled away, it simply drove me nuts. Super Glue or Krazy Glue® wasn’t an option as it ruined my bricks forever and bricks aren’t cheap. This was the problem of every kid in the world (and adult kids too.) I was determined to figure out a solution to overcome this problem and stop those messy breakups. My invention, Le-Glue® is the answer.”

Le Glue is sold for just $5.99 on the Le-Glue website. Check it out here.