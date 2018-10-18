What Time Will Lil Yachty’s ‘Nuthin’ 2 Prove’ Be Released?

Lil Yachty is prepping to drop his new album Nuthin’ 2 Prove. The album is set for release at 9 p.m. Pacific on Thursday (Oct. 18) or midnight Eastern on Friday (Oct. 19) depending on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight Eastern on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for Yachty’s previous releases, 2017’s Teenage Emotions and 2018’s Lil Boat 2. On occasion, however, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

The Album Will Drop Midnight Eastern Time on Streaming Services

Take Kanye West’s album Yandhi for example. It was originally scheduled for release on Saturday, September 29, but it would up being delayed to November. A similar thing happened with Drake’s double album Scorpion. While it was released at the proper time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

Coming two months after the release of his Birthday Mix 3 EP, Nuthin’ 2 Prove will serve as Yachty’s third studio album. On Tuesday (Oct. 16), Yachty released the album’s official tracklist on Instagram. “3 More Days…” he wrote in the caption. Check out the tracklist below, which features Cardi B, Lil Baby and Offset.

1. “Gimmie My Respect (Intro)”

2. “Get Dripped” featuring Playboi Carti

3. “Riley From the Boondocks”

4. “I’m the Mac”

5. “Yacht Club” featuring Juice WRLD

6. “SaintLaurentYSL” featuring Lil Baby

7. “We Outta Here!” featuring Young Nudy

8. “Who Want the Smoke” featuring Cardi B & Offset

9. “Worth It”

10. “Everything Good, Everything Right”

11. “Next Up”

12. “Forever World” featuring Trippie Redd

13. “The Nola” featuring Kevin Gates

14. “Fallin in Luv” featuring Gunna

15. “Stoney”

The Album Will Include Features from Cardi B and Offset

Speaking with Interview Magazine, Yachty spoke on the disappointing response to his first studio album, Teenage Emotions, and how he feels compelled to outdo himself. “When I first released my Teenage Emotions album I thought that sh*t was fire, as you should,” he said. “Then the sales came back and it did 44,000 first week and I was devastated and so confused, I worked so hard. But I disconnected with my fans because I tried to do this other stuff, you know? These records were good but they weren’t what I started with.”

Yachty has also been making business moves outside of the music industry. He recently signed on to star in How High 2, the sequel to the cult comedy starring Method Man and Redman. He’s also partnering with Beats By Dre to promote the Mickey Mouse Anniversary Edition Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones.

“It was all started by a wake-up call,” he says in the promotional video. “I made a bad decision and I didn’t want to be that type of person that just threw his life away. Literally the next day, I changed my whole life around. I packed up all my stuff and went home and got started on my dreams.”

“Music and Disney go hand in hand, now they just have the perfect headphones to be an outlet and represent them,” he added. “I am honored to be chosen for this collaboration; I grew up watching Disney and using Beats headphones. Now I get to represent them both it’s unreal.”