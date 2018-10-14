LugBug on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Car Seat Carrier

Tonight, entrepreneur and father of three Nathan Day will pitch his child car seat carrier, the LugBug, to the sharks on an all-new episode of Shark Tank.

The LugBug is a handle that adjusts and attaches to any baby carrier to “make lugging strain-free.”

The company’s mission, according to their website, is to “keep the whole family healthy, comfortable, and safe with materials and manufacturing that are nice to the environment and your body.”

Along with having the LugBug Handle, the company has recently introduced LugBug apparel, which you can check out here. Items include a onesie, toddler shirt, best friends shirts, and more.

The website also offers some details about the science behind LugBug. It reads, “North Carolina State University’s Department of Industrial & Systems Engineering studied the effect of baby carrier handle strain on the body. According to the study, a handle that promoted a neutral wrist posture ‘would increase grip stability and decrease lifting effort.’ A survey discussed in the study said that nearly half of parents experienced shoulder, back or neck pain. LugBug™ was created to ease these pains.”

In an interview with Arizona Foothills Magazine, Day explained that his family gave him the idea of the LugBug after he dislocated his shoulder while lugging around his infant in her car seat.

The LugBug handle is currently being sold for $39.99. You can buy it through the company’s website, here.

One testimonial for the product reads, “We LOVE our @lugbughandle! THANK YOU!! It’s SO much easier carrying around my big boy in his carseat! A must for your baby checklist mamas!!” Another says, “How awesome is this?! I wish this was around for my 3 littles when they were being lugged around. This is the #perfectgift for any new/expecting family.”

Be sure to tune into an all-new episode of Shark Tank tonight on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.