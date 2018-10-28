Manscaped on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside Below the Belt Grooming for Men

Listen up, men, because the premier male grooming brand, Manscaped, is here. The company offers proper tools for manscaping for a smooth, safe shave. Their website boasts, “When manscaping, always use the right tools for the job.”

On their website, father and son duo Steve and Josh King list a few statistics to incentivize men to purchase Manscaped products. For starters, 85% of women think bad grooming is a major turn off. 80% of women think men should manscape below the belt, and 89% of men think good grooming is essential their professional success.

They offer a number of products like nail kits, safety razors, deodorant, toner, and refresher, breath mints, and more.

You can also buy the Keep It Clean Kit, which includes the Crop Cleanser, Crop Preserver, Crop Reviver, and Magic Mat, for $34.99, as well as The Perfect Package 2.0 for $74.99.

Speaking to Slyde Handboards in February, Steve King said, “The market for us is definitely growing. It’s been trending ever since the metro sexual millennial man has come out. Now that we’ve kind of carved out this niche for ourselves in regards to below the belt grooming and hygiene, honestly I feel like we’ll continue to refine our tool sets and make sure that they are a little bit better, we have a couple of exciting things that will launch soon for all men out there.”

The products sold at Manscaped are “infused with natural ingredients to soothe the skin on your most delicate parts and help prevent itching and irritation.” The company’s main product is The Lawnmower, which is an electric trimmer used as a shaving and sculpting tool. The SkinSafe technology it uses “protects you from accidental nicks.”

According to Shark Tank’s blog, The Kings started the company in 2017. They received a $400k investment from an angel investor. Since then, their business has flourished with the help of press from magazines like GQ and Playboy.

