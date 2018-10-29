Mariah Carey Joins ‘The Voice’ 2018 Judges

The knockout rounds for The Voice begin on October 29, 2018, and at this point in the competition, a celebrity key adviser joins the judges in helping each of the contestants. Each of the coaches’ teams are filled, though they have room for one more contestant, who they can steal from another team. Those eligible have to lose one of the knockout battles. For season 15, the celebrity joining the judges is superstar Mariah Carey. She will step in and give advice to each artist, hoping to help them better their performances and vocal skills altogether.

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time and she will aid each of the 32 contestants left in the mix. After the knockouts, the top 24 will move on to the live playoffs. As the Knockout Advisor, Mariah Carey will be a major influence, but it is the coaches alone who will choose the winners of each knockout round.

In a statement by NBC, Carey’s talents and many achievements are described, clearly making her a good candidate to be an adviser to these aspiring artists. NBC wrote, “Carey is a singer/songwriter/producer recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, Billboard’s Artist of the Decade Award, the World Music Award for World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium and BMI’s Icon Award for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few. With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting and producing talent, Carey is truly the template of the modern pop performance … Carey’s ongoing impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large.”

Mariah Carey made the reveal that she was going to be on The Voice on her Instagram account, writing, “It’s a MOMENT. I’m advising for the @NBCTheVoice Knockouts starting Monday 8/7c.” According to CNN, Carey appeared on The Today Show and spoke about her experience working with the contestants. Carey said that, “The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away. It’s like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent.”

This wouldn’t be Carey’s first time helping aspiring artists on a reality competition show, as she was a full-time judge on American Idol, years ago.

The contestants who are moving on, and into the knockouts, include Tyke James, RADHA, DeAndre Nico, Steve Memmolo, Reagan Strange, Jake Wells, Keith Paluso, Delaney Silvernell, Sarah Grace, Claire DeJean, Chevel Shepherd, Kymberli Joye, Abby Cates, Natasia GreyCloud, Zaxai, Tyshawn Colquitt, Patrique Fortson, Kennedy Holmes, Franc West, MaKenzie Thomas, Mike Parker, SandyRedd, Anthony Arya, Kameron Marlowe, Michael Lee, Dave Fenley, Chris Kroeze, Kirk Jay, Katrina Cain, Colton Smith, and Funsho. One spoiler is that a contestant named Cody Ray Raymond was also supposed to move on to the knockouts, as part of Kelly Clarkson’s team, but he quit before the knockout rounds, for “personal matters”, as reported by the Gazette Times. Because Raymond did not continue to the knockouts, Clarkson was forced to have three artists up against each other in a knockout round, instead of the normal two. As a result, in this round, two artists move forward and one is eliminated.