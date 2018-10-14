Marley G Dead: Rapper Killed in Nightclub Shooting

Rapper Marley G has reportedly died in a nightclub shooting. According to Hip Hop Vibe, the 20-year-old rapper was signed to Rap-A-Lot Records.

Marley G’s death is being reported on Twitter by fans and other members of the hip-hop community. Details about the shooting are not known at this time. According to a reddit user, the rapper’s death was confirmed by another user who appears to be his girlfriend.

The supposed girlfriend goes by xoxo_kkenziee on Instagram, and uploaded an Instagram Sunday morning with the caption: “Last night was the last night I ever got to sleep next to you. My heart is so hurt. I knew something was wrong today. I’m fucking sick. I just wanna go home and cuddle you like we do everyday. How am I supposed to stay in our apartment w/o you? Who’s gonna go to Walmart with me at 4am and cook me chicken and rice? Whos gonna motivate me to go to work and get a bag? Who’s gonna say “BABIESS” with me when we walk into the house and see the puppies?!😭😖😭💔💔💔 it’s not fucking fair I’m so angry, @officialmarleyg you know I believed in you so much. It’s MARLEY GANG MILITARY FOREVER DUMB WAY. Fuck all the rest of you. Rest In Peace my King 💔😭👑”

Musical artist YBN Almighty Jay also confirmed Marley G’s passing on his Instagram. He posted the above picture with the caption, “RIP @officialmarleyg 😭😭😭 LOVE YA BRO.”

Hundreds of fans have taken to social media to mourn his loss.

RIP Marley G — snıɹɐp (@yenomD) October 14, 2018

Legend in the making… gone too soon R.I.P Marley G pic.twitter.com/nqig7FVlYb — Isoko Athlete 🏀 (@Uzii_15) October 14, 2018

R.I.P Marley G 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers to your family… You was up next youngin pic.twitter.com/n1rg5aLzw5 — chris stanton (@christianxxx138) October 14, 2018

Seen Marley g was trending and I thought it was good news 😭😩bro he’s only 20 — ✨ALLOOWITHTHECROWN✨ (@AllooBih) October 14, 2018

Note: This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.