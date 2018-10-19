Mega Millions California Guide: How To Play, Cutoff Time, & Where to Get Tickets

Mega Millions is expected to have a jackpot worth at least $1 billion tonight. Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know if you’re playing in California.

Where to buy tickets: California has more than 23,000 locations. Find the one near you here or look for the luckiest retailers near you.

Can you buy tickets online? There’s no official way to buy tickets online in California. You can try an online service like LottoGopher to pay someone else to get your ticket.

When is the drawing? In California, the drawing takes place at 8 p.m. Pacific every Tuesday and Friday night.

How late are tickets sold? Drawings close at 7:45 p.m. Pacific.

What do you take home after taxes? If you win, you’ll have to deal with federal taxes. After federal taxes, you’ll lose about 24 percent of your gross prize, as calculated by USA Mega. If the jackpot is $1 billion, that means you’ll get 30 annual payments of $25.3 million after taxes or a lump sum of about $429.856 million after taxes.

How do you watch the drawing? If you want to watch the drawing on TV in California, CBS-8 in San Diego is one option, according to LotteryUniverse. You can also try a local WGN affiliate, or check out Heavy’s live stream.

Where is the California Lottery website? The California lottery website is here.

How do you play? You can play just by purchasing a $2 ticket. To play, pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and a Mega ball number from 1 to 25. You can also pick a Megaplier for $1 more, which can increase your wins. You’ll have the choice of either picking your own numbers or doing a “quick pick” where the numbers are picked for you at random.