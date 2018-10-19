Mega Millions Cut Off Time Near Me: How Late Can I Buy Tickets in My State on October 19?

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1 billion dollars, shattering all Mega Millions records before it. You’ll likely want to grab a $2 ticket while you still have time. But what is the cut off time near you on October 19? The Mega Millions drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central) every Tuesday and Friday night. But most retailers stop selling tickets a little earlier than that. You can buy a ticket at any retailer that sells lottery tickets, typically a gas station/convenience store or a grocery store. It costs $2 to play and an extra $1 if you decide to use the Megaplier option.

Many states stop selling Mega Millions ticket about 15 minutes before the drawing, but other states stop sales an hour before. Heavy has put together a list of state-by-state cutoff times. However, individual stores may choose their own hours, so if you’re really running close to the deadline, you might want to call your nearest gas station or convenience store first, just to make sure you’re not wasting a trip. There may also be some long lines in some locations, so a quick phone call could save you some time anyway. Scroll down to find the typical cut-off time in your state.

Alabama: Mega Millions is not played here.

Alaska: Mega Millions is not sold here.

Arizona: Cut-off time is 6:59 p.m. local time for all draw games (7:59 p.m. after daylight savings time.) Sales for the next drawing will resume at 7:04 and 8:04 p.m. respectively. Find a retailer here.

Arkansas: Draw sales end at 9:45 p.m. Central Tuesday and Friday.

California: Drawings close at 7:45 p.m. Pacific.

Colorado: No ticket sales Tuesday and Friday between 7:30 and 7:33 p.m., Monday and Wednesday and Thursday between midnight and 4:30 a.m., and Sunday between midnight and 8 a.m.

Connecticut: On draw night, ticket sales close at 10:45 p.m. and reopen at 11:15 p.m.

Delaware: Tickets on sale up to 9:45 p.m. on drawing days.

Florida: Sales end at 10 p.m. on drawing days, to allow adequate time for all 46 member lotteries to transmit their data.

Georgia: Closing time not clear. Contact your retailer for details.

Hawaii: Mega Millions is not sold here.

Idaho: Drawing time is 9 p.m. MT on Tuesdays and Fridays. Exact closing time unclear. Call retailer for details.

Illinois: The Mega Millions cut off time isn’t completely clear. But if Illinois follows the same pattern it does for Powerball, then the cutoff time would be one hour before the drawing in retail stores and three hours online. Call your retailer for details.

Indiana: Sales on drawing dates cut off at 10:44 p.m. Eastern.

Iowa: Cut off time is 8:59 p.m. on draw days.

Kansas: Players have until 8:59 p.m. on draw days to get tickets.

Kentucky: The exact cut-off time isn’t clear. Call you retailer for details.

Louisiana: Purchase your ticket by 9 p.m.

Maine: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. Eastern on the day of the drawing.

Maryland: Cut-off time is 15 minutes prior to the drawing.

Massachusetts: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m.

Michigan: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m the day of the drawing in retail stores and online.

Minnesota: Cut-off time is 9 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

Mississippi: Mega Millions is not played here.

Missouri: No ticket sales are made Tuesdays and Fridays between 8:59 p.m. and 10 p.m, and daily between 2 and 5 a.m.

Montana: Drawings close at 8 p.m. local time, an hour before the drawing.

Nebraska: The exact cut-off time is unclear. Call your retailer for details.

Nevada: Mega Millions is not played in this state.

New Hampshire: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m.

New Jersey: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. Eastern.

New Mexico: Cut-off is 8:45 p.m. Mountain Time on draw days, and sales resume at 8:55 p.m.

New York: Ticket sales stop at 10:45 p.m. on draw nights, and 3:30 a.m. other days.

North Carolina: Draw times end at 10:45 p.m on the day of the drawing.

North Dakota: You must purchase your ticket before 8:58 p.m. Central on the day of the drawing.

Ohio: Cut-off time is 10:45 p.m. on draw days.

Oklahoma: Purchase tickets until 8:59 p.m. Central on the evening of the drawing.

Oregon: Cut-off time is Tuesdays and Fridays between 7-8:15 p.m. PST.

Pennsylvania: Cut-off time is 9:59 p.m. local time the day of a drawing.

Rhode Island: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m. on drawing nights.

South Carolina: Ticket sales stop at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

South Dakota: Buy tickets until 9 p.m. Central/8 p.m. MT on the nights of the drawings.

Tennessee: Draw breaks begin at 9:45 p.m. Central (10:45 p.m. Eastern.)

Texas: Ticket sales not available during a draw break from 9:45-10:15 p.m. Central, and drawings are broadcast at 10:12 p.m.

Utah: Mega Millions is not played here.

Vermont: Cut-off time is 9:50 p.m.

Virginia: Tickets stop selling at 10:45 p.m. on draw nights.

Washington: Ticket sales cut-off Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:45 p.m. and resume at 8:01 p.m.

Washington D.C.: Buy tickets until 10:45 p.m. Eastern on draw nights.

West Virginia: Exact cut-off time is unclear. Find your retailer here and call for details.

Wisconsin: Cut-off time is 9 p.m. on draw days.

Wyoming: Draw breaks begin at 8 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

Don’t wait until the last-minute to buy your tickets tonight, if you can avoid it. Tonight is uncharted territory for this particular game (Powerball was $1.6 billion), so it’s really a huge unknown how many people will line up for tickets. Some places have already been packed. Carlton Card Shops in Penn Station told ABC News that the store has been packed all day from people hoping to win.

The last time we had a jackpot in the $1 billion range, it was the Powerball at $1.6 billion in 2016, so this is a rare event. Back then, in January 2016, the jackpot was split among three winners in Tennessee, Florida, and Chino Hills, California. The first to claim their prize were John and Lisa Robinson from Tennessee, who appeared on the Today show two days later. The Robinsons went on TV before they actually officially claimed their win, which caused a lot of confusion. They said they did it that way to get in front of the story, and they intended to continue working, pay off their mortgage, and help with their daughter’s student loans.

Marvin and Mae Acosta in California also won, along with Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt in Florida. The Acostas didn’t claim their prize until July, and the Florida winners waited about a month. Kaltschmidt and Smith waited because they liked to keep their private life quiet, even though they regularly played Powerball. In fact, Kaltschmidt said he was stressed before making the announcement and lost 10 pounds from pacing. He planned to replace a truck that was falling apart, retire, but not really change his life that much otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Acostas waited the longest of all. They said they waited because they were lining up lawyers and financial advisers. Their names had to be public under state law, but they wanted all other details kept quiet. They said in a statement that they were dedicating almost all their money to a trust and to charities. A neighbor said they moved out of their home about a day or so before claiming their prize. State lottery officials recommend waiting longer to claim your prize, so you can have everything planned.

