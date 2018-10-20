Mega Millions Florida Guide: How To Play, Cutoff Time, & Where to Get Tickets

Mega Millions is expected to have a jackpot worth at least $1 billion tonight. Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know if you’re playing in Florida.

Where to buy tickets: Find a Florida retailer near you here and enter your ZIP code.

Can you buy tickets online? There’s no official way to buy tickets online in Florida. Some apps will let you pay by proxy.

When is the drawing? In Florida, the drawing takes place at 10 p.m. Central/11 p.m. Eastern every Tuesday and Friday night.

How late are tickets sold? Sales end at 10 p.m. Eastern on drawing days in Florida (one hour before the draw time), to allow adequate time for all 46 member lotteries to transmit their data.

What do you take home after taxes? If you win, you’ll have to deal with federal taxes. After federal taxes, you’ll lose about 24 percent of your gross prize, as calculated by USA Mega. If the jackpot is $1 billion, that means you’ll get 30 annual payments of $25.3 million after taxes or a lump sum of about $429.856 million after taxes. Florida does not have state taxes.

How do you watch the drawing? The following Florida stations sometimes show the drawing live:

Ft. Myers – WFTX (Fox) and WWDT/Telemundo

Gainesville – WCJB-ABC

Jacksonville – WJXX-ABC, WTLV NBC

Miami/Ft. Lauderdale – WFOR CBS, WBFS MyTV, WLTV (Univision), WAMI TV (Unimas)

Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne – WKMG-CBS and WTMO/Telemundo

Panama City – WJHG-NBC

Pensacola – WFGX-MyTV, WEAR ABC

Sarasota – WWSB-ABC

Tallahassee – WTXL-ABC

Tampa/St. Petersburg – WTSP-CBS and WVEA/Univision

West Palm Beach – WPBF-ABC, WWHB-TV (Azteca)

You can also try a local WGN affiliate, or check out Heavy’s live stream.

Where is the Florida Lottery website? The Florida lottery website is here.

How do you play? You can play just by purchasing a $2 ticket. To play, pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and a Mega ball number from 1 to 25. You can also pick a Megaplier for $1 more, which can increase your wins. You’ll have the choice of either picking your own numbers or doing a “quick pick” where the numbers are picked for you at random.