Mega Millions Live Stream: Watch the Drawing Online

Tonight is the big $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. You’ll likely want to watch the drawing online live as it happens. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. Eastern. Read on for details about how to live stream tonight’s Mega Millions drawing on your tablet, mobile device, or computer. Your first option is to watch the video embedded above. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia is where the actual drawing takes place. They provide a live stream of their channel, which is embedded above. Lottery Universe recommends this as your first stop for watching the drawing online live. (Note: the video above may load a few seconds after the rest of the page loads.)

However, if the video above doesn’t live stream the drawing, you’ll want to have some other options ready, just in case. Read on for more details.

Your first option is to livestream the drawing at the Powerball MegaMillions website. This site doesn’t always work, however, due to technical glitches, so you’ll want to keep other options on hand in case it doesn’t work. This special Powerball Megamillions site shows a live stream of the drawings for both the Mega Millions and the Powerball games.

Click here to watch the Mega Millions drawing online on the Powerball Mega Millions website. The drawing may have a delay of 10 to 20 seconds due to buffering the live stream, depending on how many people are trying to tune in at one time. As more and more people get interested in the drawing, it may be tougher to watch it. Because of this, you really don’t want to wait until the last minute to join the live stream. Instead, try joining the stream a couple of minutes before it’s starting, just to make sure. The video should start automatically when the drawing begins.

There are several additional ways to watch a livestream of the Mega Millions drawing if the one above doesn’t work. (The official site sometimes has glitches that prevent the livestream from working for everyone.) These are good alternatives to have as backups, just in case. Remember, none of the next sites listed below are guaranteed to work, as the live stream depends on whether the news station decides to broadcast the drawing. But the bigger the jackpot gets, the more likely they are to decide that they’ll have a big enough audience to justify broadcasting the drawing live. Here are a few additional options that might work if the Powerball Mega Millions website doesn’t.

WGN-TV has a livestream at this link of its newscasts, which may include the drawing.

WRAL also shows videos of the drawing here, but it’s unclear if those are shown live online.

You may also be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here.

You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens. This is a great option just in case none of the live stream options work. If no one wins tonight’s Mega Millions, the next one will get closer to $400 million. The estimated cash value for today’s jackpot, if someone does win, is $204 million.

If you feel like the Mega Millions jackpots have been getting bigger lately, there’s a good reason. Mega Millions changed its rules and number matrix on October 31, 2017. In October 2017, Mega Millions made the odds of winning the big jackpot lower and, thus, tougher to achieve. (The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are now 1 in 302.6 million. The odds used to be 1 in 258.9 million.) On October 28, 2017, Mega Millions increased the cost of buying a ticket from $1 to $2. They increased the starting jackpot to $40 million, and changed the play structure. Instead of picking five numbers out of 75 and 1 number out of 15, players now pick five numbers out of 70 and and 1 out of 25.

