Mega Millions: Best Memes & Tweets from People Who Didn’t Win

Now that the big drawing for the billion-dollar Mega Millions has happened, people are sharing a lot of tweets and memes while they wait. Unfortunately, most people quickly realized that they didn’t win. (I’ve had the bad luck of only matching one number most of the time that I’ve played.) Here are some of the best memes, tweets, and jokes about the big Mega Millions drawing.

This is all too true for many people. They hoped they would walk away with a big enough win to never have to go to work again. Sadly, this didn’t happen.

Well I didn’t win the #MegaMillons …. lemme go to sleep, since I WILL be WORKING tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/0zg98UMAix — 🎃🎃PonytailDerrick🎃🎃 (@Ponytail_DFin69) October 20, 2018

Sooooo, I didn’t win the lottery. Looks like it’s back to work for me in the morning. #MegaMillons pic.twitter.com/XGy4n5pP78 — George Dufour (@GDIII_2014) October 20, 2018

Even the dog looks sad in this next one. :(

You might be interested to know that some big winners keep their jobs and try to keep their lives as normal as possible after winning. Back in January 2016, the Powerball $1.6 billion jackpot was split among three winners in Tennessee, Florida, and Chino Hills, California. The first to claim their prize were John and Lisa Robinson from Tennessee, who appeared on the Today show two days later. The Robinsons went on TV before they actually officially claimed their win, which caused a lot of confusion. They said they did it that way to get in front of the story, and they intended to continue working, pay off their mortgage, and help with their daughter’s student loans.

Many of us can relate to this feeling:

When the first number is already wrong on the #MegaMillons pic.twitter.com/Wuum8tAMbO — Pacho Herrera (@Ryan_Reece) October 20, 2018

Me when the first number for #MegaMillons is drawn & I don't have it: pic.twitter.com/ErucWtdLLN — 👻 Karen Catizone 🎃 (@Mugsysam) October 20, 2018

Dreaming of $1 billion and ending up with $2 is sad.

Can’t buy my island with the measley $2 I won #MegaMillons 😤 — Brittany (@Bhabiger2) October 20, 2018

My face when I realized that the only number I had on my #MegaMillons ticket was the Megaball. pic.twitter.com/arujMLWHM8 — cheyenne 🧡🎃👻 (@cheyennemiless) October 20, 2018

But what do you do when it’s a group pool and you only won $20?

When you go in with co-workers for #MegaMillons and end up winning $20. #Splitting20with24people pic.twitter.com/3xfgnsbqt0 — Mike Villar (@Mariner_hawks) October 20, 2018

It’s really sad when none of your numbers match.

Not a single mega millions number correct #MegaMillons pic.twitter.com/6OpTYuew6K — Kevin Baker (@KevinBaker25) October 20, 2018

Some people like to wait as long as possible to check, so they can dream a little longer.

The longer I spend out tonight, the longer I will live with the possibility that one of the #MegaMillons tickets sitting on my counter at home is a winner… — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) October 20, 2018

I may have won the #MegaMillons but I’m too lazy to get outta bed and check the tickets!! #adollarandadream pic.twitter.com/O96QOJAwAG — Lisa (@AlwaysTicosGirl) October 20, 2018

Others are trying to see a silver lining no matter what.

spent 6 whole dollars on #MegaMillons and I am sad to report the winner is not me. BUT in another bodega in the city I bought them, I met this cat pic.twitter.com/wpjxeByvmJ — Kristen 🅱🎃🎃 DeSilva (@kristendesilva) October 20, 2018

Maybe this is a good song for when you don’t win.

Didn’t win the #MegaMillons. Alexa, play Billionaire by Travis McCoy ft Bruno Mars pic.twitter.com/0oLHC1aznr — I just (@Brother_R0D) October 20, 2018

Tonight’s jackpot was the largest in Mega Millions’ history (which could now appropriately be called Mega Billions.) The largest jackpot to date in a U.S. lottery was the $1.6 billion January 2016 jackpot for Powerball. If no one wins tonight, then the Mega Millions jackpot might rival that one.