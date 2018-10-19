Mega Millions New York Guide: How To Play, Cutoff Time, & Where to Get Tickets

Mega Millions is expected to have a jackpot worth at least $1 billion tonight. Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know if you’re playing in New York.

Where to buy tickets: You can visit the New York lottery website to find a retailer by City or ZIP here.

Can you buy tickets online? You can buy a subscription on New York’s Lottery site here. You’ll need to create a subscription account, choose which game, and then choose the number of games or drawings. Then choose your numbers or Quick Pick, and pay for your transaction. The minimum subscription length is two weeks.

When is the drawing? In New York, the drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Eastern every Tuesday and Friday night.

How late are tickets sold? Ticket sales stop at 10:45 p.m. on draw nights, and 3:30 a.m. other days.

What do you take home after taxes? If you win, you’ll have to deal with federal and state taxes. After federal taxes, you’ll lose about 24 percent of your gross prize, as calculated by USA Mega. But New York state taxes are 8.82 percent. If you do an annual annuity, you’ll get about $22.393 million a year. For the cash option, you’ll have a lump sum of about $379.970 million. That’s a lot less than $1 billion.

How do you watch the drawing? If you want to watch the drawing on TV in New York, see the list below from LotteryUniverse and New York’s lottery website. These stations aren’t guaranteed, but have broadcast the drawings in the past.

Albany – WALB ABC-10

Buffalo: WUTV 29

Binghamton – WBNG-12

Capital Region: WRGB 6 or CW 15

East Syracuse: WSYR-TV

Elmira: WETM 18

Johnson City: WBNG-TV

New York – ABC-7

Plattsburgh – WPTZ-5

Rochester – WHAM-13

Syracuse – WSTM 3 or WTVH 5

Utica: WUTR 20

Watertown: WSTM 3 or WTVH 5

You can also check out Heavy’s live stream.

Where is the New York Lottery website? The NY lottery website is here.

How do you play? You can play just by purchasing a $2 ticket. To play, pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and a Mega ball number from 1 to 25. You can also pick a Megaplier for $1 more, which can increase your wins. You’ll have the choice of either picking your own numbers or doing a “quick pick” where the numbers are picked for you at random.