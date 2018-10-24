Mega Millions Results for 10/23/18: Details About South Carolina

Tonight was the historical $1.6 billion jackpot for Mega Millions. We haven’t seen a jackpot this big since Powerball hit $1.6 billion back in January 2016. Many people were hoping that no one would win tonight and the jackpot would continue to grow. But at least one winning ticket was sold. South Carolina was the first to announce the news. Here’s what we know about South Carolina.

One Winning Ticket Was Sold in South Carolina, Without a Megaplier

Around 1 a.m. Eastern, South Carolina Lottery announced that one winning ticket was sold there. As you can see from the screenshot above from the South Carolina Lottery’s official website, only one winning jackpot ticket was sold in the state, and it did not have a Megaplier option. The ticket was sold in Palmetto State. Officials said they would release more details later on Wednesday.

Also in South Carolina, three people matched four out of five numbers and had a Megaball, for a win of $10,000; 88 people matched four out of five white balls only for $500; 230 people matched 3 out of 5 numbers and the Megaball for $200. Other winners took home $10, $4, and $2.

More states might report winning tickets. Most states are still processing their results.

In South Carolina, Winners Can Stay Anonymous

It’s possible that we won’t ever know who the winner in South Carolina is. Most states require that lottery winners’ names be shared, but South Carolina is one of the exceptions to this rule.

Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas lottery winners can stay anonymous if they want, ABC News reported. Interestingly, Arizona winners can stay anonymous but only for the first 90 days.

Mega Millions Winners Have 180 Days to Claim Their Prizes in South Carolina

In South Carolina, winners must claim their prize in person at the Columbia Claims Center. Mega Millions winners have 180 days to claim their prizes after the draw date printed on the ticket.

How Much Will the South Carolina Winner Bring Home?

Exactly how much the winner will take home depends on if they choose the annuity option for payments over 30 years or the cash option. If the South Carolina winner is the only Mega Millions winner, then they will first face a federal tax and then a 7 percent state tax, as calculated and presented by USA Mega.

If they’re taking 30 annual payments of $53.3 million, then they’ll lose a total of $12.8 million each time from federal taxes of 24 percent alone, taking home $40.53 million each year after federal taxes. If they take a lump sum, they’ll lose a total of $217.176 million up front, for a total of $687.724 million after just federal taxes.

Now once you calculate in the 7 percent of sales tax, that number gets even smaller. They’ll take home $36.8 million a year for 30 years, or a lump sum of $624.381 million cash out of the $1.6 billion lottery total.