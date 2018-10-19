Mega Millions Texas Guide: How To Play, Cutoff Time, & Where to Get Tickets

Mega Millions is expected to have a jackpot worth at least $1 billion tonight. Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know if you’re playing in Texas.

Buying tickets: You can visit the Texas lottery website to find a retailer by ZIP here. Unfortunately, Texas doesn’t have an official means for buying tickets online.

When is the drawing? In Texas, the drawing takes place at 10 p.m. Central every Tuesday and Friday night (but sometimes it’s not broadcast on TV until 10:12 p.m.)

How late are tickets sold? Ticket sales stop during a draw break from 9:45-10:15 p.m. Central.

What do you take home after taxes? If you win, you’ll only have to deal with the really high federal taxes, because Texas doesn’t have a state tax. Through federal taxes, you’ll lose about 24 percent of your gross prize, as calculated by USA Mega. If the jackpot is $1 billion, that means you’ll get 30 annual payments of $25.3 million after taxes or a lump sum of about $429.856 million after taxes.

How do you watch the drawing? If you want to watch the drawing on TV in Texas, your best bet is to look for a WGN affiliate or check out Heavy’s live stream.

Where is the Texas Lottery website? The Texas lottery website is here.

How do you play? You can play just by purchasing a $2 ticket. To play, pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and a Mega ball number from 1 to 25. You can also pick a Megaplier for $1 more, which can increase your wins. You’ll have the choice of either picking your own numbers or doing a “quick pick” where the numbers are picked for you at random.