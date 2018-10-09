Mega Millions: Time of the Next Drawing on Oct. 9 & How to Watch on TV

The Mega Millions jackpot is climbing again and is now at $470 million. It’s been a while since the jackpot got this large, so we’ll likely see more and more people wanting to buy tickets and join in on the fun. Read on to learn about the time of the next drawing on October 9 and how to watch the drawing live on television.

The Mega Millions drawing is every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central.) Then it typically takes a couple of hours before we find out if someone won. Unlike Powerball, the Mega Millions website doesn’t share a list of official channels that will broadcast the drawing live. However a number of sources, listed below, indicate where it can be seen. None of the stations below are guaranteed to be broadcasting the drawing tonight, but they have in the past. More and more stations will join in on broadcasting as the jackpot grows. It’s good to have a live stream set up as a backup in case your local station isn’t showing the drawing. You can learn how to watch the drawing online in Heavy’s story here.

Note that the channel numbers may be different depending on your cable provider, but the broadcaster (ABC, CBS, etc.) should be the same. Keep a browser window open for the livestream in case your TV station decides not to broadcast the drawing.

Alabama & Alaska: Alabama and Alaska aren’t listed because the states aren’t participating in lotteries. Find out more here.

Arizona: Looking for a station that broadcasts WGN is your best bet. In addition, the Arizona Lottery site says that players in Tucson can sometimes tune in to KOLD News 13 at 10:25 pm to hear the results.

Arkansas: Looking for a station that broadcasts WGN is your best bet.

California: CBS-8, according to LotteryUniverse. This has not been verified, though, so you may want to contact your local station to confirm.

Colorado: Looking for a station that broadcasts WGN is your best bet. According to Colorado’s lottery site, the Mega Millions winning numbers will sometimes scroll across the bottom of the screen on FOX News/KDVR.

Connecticut: WCCT-TV, according to Connecticut’s Lottery website.

Delaware: Looking for a station that broadcasts WGN is your best bet.

Florida: A complete list is here.

Ft. Myers – WZVN-ABC and WWDT/Telemundo

Gainesville – WCJB-ABC

Jacksonville – WJXX-ABC

Miami/Ft. Lauderdale – WPLG-ABC and WSCV/Telemundo

Orlando/Daytona Beach/Melbourne – WKMG-CBS and WTMO/Telemundo

Panama City – WJHG-NBC

Pensacola – WFGX-ABC

Sarasota – WWSB-ABC

Tallahassee – WTXL-ABC

Tampa/St. Petersburg – WTSP-CBS and WRMD/Telemundo

West Palm Beach – WPBF-ABC

Georgia: In Georgia, you have several options that might work. The drawing itself is held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, Channel 2. But WRBL Channel 3 is also listed on Georgia’s lottery website. The following stations have also been recommended:

Augusta – JBF-6 according to LotteryUniverse (along with the other stations listed beneath)

Macon – MAZ-13

Savannah – SAV-3

Hawaii: Hawaii isn’t listed because the state isn’t participating in the lottery. Find out more here.

Idaho: According to the Idaho lottery website:

Boise – KTVB NBC 7 or Channel 7.2 or KTVCB.com

Idaho Falls/Pocatello – KPVI-NBC Channel 6 (delayed)

Lewiston – KLEW-CBS Channel 3/8 (live)

Twin Falls – NBC 7.8 (live) or KTFT-NBC Channel 7 (delayed)

Illinois: Chicago/Statewide – WGN – Channel 9

Indiana: In Indianapolis – Fox 59 sometimes broadcasts the Mega Millions drawing live.

Iowa: According to Iowa’s lottery website:

Cedar Rapids/Waterloo/Dubuque – KWWL

Sioux City – KTIV

Kansas: According to Kansas Lottery, only KDGL in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal, Ulysses, and Sublette broadcasts the Powerball (and possibly might broadcast Mega Millions.)

Kentucky: WGN – According to the Kentucky Lottery website, you can watch the drawing on WGN TV.

Louisiana: In Louisiana, these stations broadcast lottery drawings:

Alexandria – KALB Channel 5

Baton Rouge – Cox Channel 4

Lafayette – Cox Channel 4

Lake Charles – KVHP Channel 29

Monroe – KARD Channel 14

New Orleans – WVUE Channel 8

Shreveport – KPXJ Channel 21

Maine: According to Maine’s lottery website, you can watch the drawing on:

WAGM – Fox 23 or WABI

Maryland: WBAL-TV 11 at 11:22 pm (delayed)

Massachusetts: According to Mass Live, there are no Massachusetts TV stations that air drawings (and possibly could be the same for Mega Millions). However, you may be able to watch it anyway if you have access to any of these affiliates: Hartford’s WTIC Channel 61 & WCCT Channel 20 or Derry’s WBIN Channel 18.

Michigan

Detroit – WDIV-TV 4 according to LotteryUniverse

Grand Rapids – WXSP-TV/WOOd-TV8, according to LotteryUniverse

Lansing – WLAJ-TV 53, according to LotteryUniverse

Muskegon – WMKG-TV40, according to LotteryUniverse

Minnesota: According to Minnesota’s Lottery website, the state no longer broadcasts Mega Millions live.

Mississippi: Mississippi isn’t listed because the state isn’t participating in the lottery. Find out more here.

Missouri: According to Kansas Lottery, only WDAF-TV Fox 4 broadcasts the Powerball in Kansas City, Missouri (and possibly might broadcast Mega Millions.)

Montana: The state’s own lottery website doesn’t list a channel. Your best bet is likely to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate.

Nebraska: Nebraska’s lottery website doesn’t list a channel. Your best bet is likely to watch it online live or look for a WGN affiliate.

Nevada: Nevada isn’t listed because the state isn’t participating in the lottery. Find out more here.

New Hampshire: New Hampshire’s lottery website doesn’t list a channel. Your best bet is likely to watch it online live or look for a WGN affiliate.

New Jersey: In New Jersey, watch PIX11 or PHL 17. Or try New York City’s broadcast on ABC 7 or Philadelphia’s on ABC WPVI 6.

New Mexico: The state’s own lottery website doesn’t list a TV station. Your best bet is likely to watch it online.

New York: In New York, some stations listed are from LotteryUniverse and some are from New York’s lottery website. Check with your local station to make sure it will broadcast the drawing.

Albany – WALB ABC-10

Buffalo: WUTV 29

Binghamton – WBNG-12

Capital Region: WRGB 6 or CW 15

Elmira: WETM 18

New York – WABC-7

Plattsburgh – WPTZ-5

Rochester – WHAM-13

Syracuse – WSTM 3 or WTVH 5

Utica: WUTR 20

Watertown: WSTM 3 or WTVH 5

North Carolina: In North Carolina, you can watch the drawing live on the NCEL drawing station network or on WRAL-TV. The NCEL network includes:

Asheville – WLOS – Channel 13

Charlotte – WAXN – TV64

Greenville/New Bern/Washington – WITN – Channel 7

Raleigh – WRAL – Channel 5

The Triad – WXLV – Channel 45

North Dakota: North Dakota’s website doesn’t list a station. Your best bet is probably to watch online.

Ohio: In Ohio, Mega Millions drawings are broadcast on WGN, but also possibly on these stations:

Cincinatti: WCPO ABC 9

Cleveland: WEWS ABC 5

Columbus: WTTE Fox 28, WSYX ABC 6

Dayton: WHIO CBS 7

Lima: ELIO Fox 9, EOHL CBS 11, WOHL ABC 12

Steubenville: WTOV NBC 9

Toledo: WTVG ABC 13

Youngstown: WFMJ NBC 21

Zanesville: WHIZ NBC 18

Oklahoma: Oklahoma doesn’t list a website. Your best bet may be to watch it online or look for a WGN affiliate.

Oregon: Oregon doesn’t list a website. Your best bet may be to watch it online.

Pennsylvania: In Pennsylvania, try the following:

Erie – WJET Channel 24 (delayed)

Harrisburg/Lancaster/York – WGAL Channel 8 (delayed)

Johnstown/Altoona/State College – WTAJ Channel 10 (delayed)

Philadelphia – WTXF Channel 29

Pittsburgh – WPXI Channel 11 (delayed)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton – WNEP Channel 16

Rhode Island: Rhode Island doesn’t list a website. Your best bet may be to watch it online.

South Carolina: (According to the South Carolina lottery website)

Aiken/Augusta – WRDW-TV CBS

Charleston – WCSC – CBS

Columbia – WLTX – CBS

Florence/Myrtle Beach – WMBF – NBC

Greenville/Spartanburg – WHNS – FOX

Hilton Head – WHHI-TV

Rock Hill/Charlotte – WMYT – MNT

South Dakota: South Dakota doesn’t list a website. Your best bet may be to watch it online.

Tennessee: According to Tennessee’s lottery website:

Chattanooga – WTVC – ABC Channel 9

Jacksonville – WBBJ – ABC Channel 7

Knoxville – WBIR – NBC Channel 10

Nashville – WKRN – ABC Channel 2

Memphis – WREG – CBS Channel 3

Tri-cities area – WKPT – ABC Channel 19

Texas: Texas’ website doesn’t list broadcast stations. Your best bet may be to watch online.

Utah: Utah isn’t listed because the state isn’t participating in the lottery. Find out more here.

Vermont : Burlington – WPTZ-5, according to LotteryUniverse

Virginia: In Virginia, watch at the stations below:

WRIC-TV — Richmond

WDBJ-TV — Roanoke

WVEC-TV — Hampton Roads

WUSA-TV — Northern VA

WHSV-TV — Harrisonburg

WZDC-TV — Northern VA

Virgin Islands: Christiansted, St. Croix – ABC WSVI – Channel 8

Washington: Washington doesn’t list a broadcast channel. Your best bet may be to watch online.

Washington D.C. : NewsChannel 8 (according to D.C.’s lottery website)

West Virginia: In West Virginia, try WSAZ NBC 3 in Huntington.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin’s website doesn’t list a broadcast station. Your best bet may be to watch online.

Wyoming: Wyoming’s website doesn’t list a broadcast station. Your best bet may be to watch online.

To play Mega Millions, you will need to pick six numbers from two separate polls. First, pick five numbers from 1 to 70, and then one number, 1 to 25. You can also use the “Easy Pick” option to have a computer select your numbers for you. You can buy a ticket at any retailer that sells lottery tickets, typically a gas station/convenience store or a grocery store. It costs $2 to play and in some states, ticket sales stop 15 minutes to an hour before the drawing. Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

