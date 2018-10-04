Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fans of Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman know by now that the couple isn’t shy when it comes to the camera. With two creative minds, the pair has come together to bring us a number of well-known comedy gifts, including a variety show, Summer of 69: No Apostrophe, which is all about their marriage.

They most recently penned a book together about their romance.

What else do we know about their relationship? How long have they been together, and how did they meet in the first place? Read on for details.

1. They Met in 2000 While Doing a Play

Offerman and Mullally met in 2000 while doing a play in LA called The Berlin Circle.

According to Buzzfeed, they did their best to refrain from dating, but one night after rehearsal, they made out in a car for two hours.

In 2017, the couple opened up to GQ about the beginning of their relationship. Megan explained, “We were doing a play together in East L.A. And in between the scenes, when the director was talking to the other actors, we would do stuff to crack each other up. I was starting to think that Nick was really, really funny, and then I started thinking, “Wait, is he sexy?” So it went in that order.

Then, on opening night, someone in the cast saw them kiss, and from that point on, they were dating.

2. They Found Each Other Later in Life

When the pair met, Megan was 41. She says that she was happy when she met Nick that she’d finally found someone closer to his age… and then found out he was only 29. “I was pissed,” she jokes to GQ.

Asked by GQ if she just assumed he was older, Megan states, “I thought he looked old! And he was mature, so when I found out he was 29, I said these two words: YOU MOTHERFUCKER. And I almost ran my car off the road.”

Megan says that at the time she met Nick, she was dating “androgynous, gayish type men… Rock n’ roll-type guys … Drummers with B.O. that smoked a lot of cigarettes.”

3. They Have No Children

Although the couple doesn’t have any kids, Megan said it was something she considered when it came to Nick. “I never had a burning desire to have children. But then I met Nick, and I thought ‘This is the only person I’d do this with.’ So we tried, but I was a little long in the tooth for that sort of thing. But we didn’t turn it into a soap opera. We tried for about a year or so, and it didn’t happen, and took that to mean it wasn’t meant to be.”

Megan is best known for her role as Karen on Will & Grace. She booked the role 13 years after moving to Los Angeles from Chicago.

4. They’re Currently on a Book Tour for Their Book ‘the Greatest Love Story Ever Told’

The couple co-wrote the book, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told and are currently on a press tour for the book.

Asked by moderator Lena Dunham in one interview how they make it work, Mullally says, “We’ve never been apart for more than two weeks in 18 and a half years,” she said.

She continues, “It’s one thing to be in love … but you gotta really like each other.”

Their book was inspired by people’s recent interest in their relationship. It features a back-and-forth between the two as a kind of insight into their daily lives.

5. Offerman Was Working as a Carpenter and Living in a Basement When He Met Mullally

Offerman wasn’t living the most glamorous lifestyle when he met Mullally- he was living in someone’s basement in Silver Lake.

Best known for his role as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, Offerman has since risen to fame.

Offerman says that at the end of the day, making sacrifices is important when it comes to relationships. “If you want to make your marriage a priority but you have [a] conundrum, one of you has to eat s—t… And you can’t resent it.”