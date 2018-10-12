What Is the Age Difference Between Donald and Melania Trump?

Tonight, 20/20 will air an exclusive interview with First Lady Melania Trump, who will open up about her marriage and experience living in the White House. The one-on-one interview, conducted on Melania’s recent solo trip to Africa, is receiving extensive media coverage, leading to people’s curiosity about the couple’s age difference. How old is Trump, and how is Melania?

President Donald Trump is 72, while Melania is 48 years old. There is a 24 year age gap between the pair.

The First Lady was born in a small town in Slovenia in 1970. Her father was a chauffeur, and her mother worked in a dressmaking factory.

How did the two meet?

At age 26, Melania moved to the US to further her modeling career. In 1998, at age 28, she met Donald Trump at a New York Fashion Week party hosted by Italian entrepreneur and the founder of ID Models management, Paolo Zampolli. At the time, he was 52 and had been separated from his second wife for nearly a year.

In a 2016 interview with Harpers Bazaar, Melania explains, “He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn’t give it to him… I said, ‘I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.’ I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me— if it was a business number, what is this? I’m not doing business with you.” Melania goes on to say that Donald proceeded to give her all of his numbers.

She ended up calling Donald a few days later. “I was struck by his energy. He has an amazing sense of vitality.”

In a 2005 interview with Larry King, President Trump said of the night they met, “I went crazy. I was actually supposed to meet somebody else. There was this great supermodel sitting next to Melania. I was supposed to meet this supermodel. They said: Look, there’s so and so. I said: Forget about her. Who is the one on the left? And it was Melania.”

Melania and Donald Trump married in 2005 in Palm Beach. Their son, Barron, was born a year later.

Donald already had four children– not far from Melania’s age– when they met. She told Harpers Bazaar that it wasn’t difficult building a relationship with Donald’s children. “They are grown-up… I don’t see myself as their mother. I am their friend, and I’m here when they need me.”

In tonight’s 20/20 interview, Melania will be asked about her marriage to Donald Trump. Clips from the interview show her telling Tom Llamas, “We are fine.”

Asked about her husband’s marital affairs, Melania says, “It is not a concern and focus of mine. I’m a mother and a first lady and I have much more important things to think about and to do.”

She adds, “I know what is right and what is true and not true.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s 20/20 broadcast on ABC at 10pm ET/PT to watch Melania Trump’s exclusive interview with Llamas.

READ NEXT: Melania Trump on ‘ABC News 20/20’ Live Stream: Watch Online

