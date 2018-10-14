MGK Is Not Dead: ‘Ligma’ Death Hoax Is Fake

Machine Gun Kelly is not dead after a death hoax spread about the Eminem-beefing rapper across Twitter on the morning of October 14. A fake news article appeared on Sunday morning claiming that MGK died from a “ligma overdose” at a recording studio. The piece claims that MGK “fell into depression” after Eminem released his diss-song about the Ohio Rapper, “Killshot.”

The article says that Kelly’s manager “suggested” MGK get help. The fake news piece goes on to say that MGK “might have overworked himself” in an effort to come back at Eminem. The article concludes by asking fans to share the article in order to promote awareness about “Ligma.” MGK was active on his Instagram story on October 13 and also posted this image in promotion of his new EP “Binge:”

MGK is not the first person to be struck down by the “ligma” death hoax. In August 2018, gamer Ninja was falsely claimed to have overdosed on the fictitious drug. In September 2018, Tekashi 6ix9ine, was also struck down.

Polygon published a lengthy article about the origin story of “ligma” in July 2018. The meme appeared on the now-deleted Instagram account, @Ninja_hater. The meme has been compared to “deez nuts.” When a person says, “What’s ligma?” The appropriate response is, “Ligma Balls.” @Ninja_Hater that the credit for how widespread the meme became is nothing to do with him. He said, “I personally like the joke and how it’s really kept the joke going, and even spread to other people… My account started over trying to mess with a friend, and then I just kept it going for fun. The whole “Ninja dying” joke was just to see how much it would spread, and to hsake up the internet community.”

“Ligma” now has its own subreddit.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side