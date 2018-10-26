When Will Mick Jenkins Album ‘Pieces of a Man’ Be Released?

Mick Jenkins, probably best known for his paced hit song “Jazz”, will be releasing his first album since 2016 on Friday, October 26th. The album will be released on all major streaming services beginning at 12:00 am Eastern time, 9:00 pm Pacific.

In anticipation of the album, Jenkins released the tracklist this week. It features the singles “Understood”, “Padded Locks”, and “Barcelona”, the latter two of which were released with an accompanying video directed by Nick Walker.

The video fits Jenkins’s past vibe and aesthetic, showcasing his signature low, ethereal flow.

Where Can I Listen?

The album will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud, and Tidal. Most of his music can be found on his YouTube channel as well. If you don’t have subscriptions to any of these paid services, you can start a free trial at the following links:

iTunes: https://www.apple.com/apple-music/

Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/us/signup/

Tidal: http://tidal.com/us/try-now

For a preview of what to expect from the album, you can listen to the single “Understood” below:

