Miranda Lambert Splits From Boyfriend Evan Felker

In August, Miranda Lambert split from boyfriend Evan Felker, and the break up took fans by surprise.

In an interview with the Nashville Tennessean announcing the split, Lambert said, “Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it… You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

A source subsequently told People that they parted ways because Felker “crossed lines”. The source said, “I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them… He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it.”

It remains unclear exactly what Felker did to upset Lambert.

How did the two get together in the first place? Felker’s band opened for Lambert for three dates of her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in February, and the two started spending time together on the road. Midway through that same month, according to US Weekly, Felker’s wife, Staci Nelson, reportedly filed for divorce from Felker.

In late July, Felker and Lambert were photographed together, holding hands in New York City before a performance.

Although Miranda and Evan are no longer, Felker does not appear to be getting back together with his ex-wife. A source recently told People, “There is no reconciliation in the works.” They added, “They’re not getting back together… They haven’t even been divorced for two weeks.”

Despite this, Nelson has come to her now ex-husband’s defense on social media. After their split, a user commented on one of her Instagram photos, writing that she should “remove all pictures of that creep.”

Nelson wrote back, “I got hurt and I appreciate the support but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the Turnpike Troubadours,” Nelson continued. “It doesn’t matter what went down — a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore.”

Lambert started dating fellow country music singer Blake Shelton in 2006. They wed in 2011. After four years or married, the couple divorced.