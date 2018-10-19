Miss Molly Ephraim on ‘Last Man Standing’? Catch Her in ‘The Front Runner’

Molly Ephraim is no longer on Last Man Standing, which has been downright devastating to fans of the show. Ephraim started working on other opportunities after Last Man Standing was canceled by ABC. By the time Fox picked up the series, she had already committed to other projects and couldn’t return to the show. Her character, Mandy Baxter, is now being played by actress Molly McCook.

Not surprisingly, there has been a ton of backlash following Ephraim’s Last Man Standing departure. Showrunner Kevin Abbott discussed said backlash with Entertainment Weekly, saying that it was “fully expected.”

“We fully expected it. You don’t take a character played by an actress that’s beloved and suddenly switch them out. I’m glad they missed Molly Ephraim, that’s a good thing. And they’re going to go through the same process we did in casting,” Abbott told EW.

Since leaving the show, Ephraim has done a few projects, including making a handful of appearances on IFC’s comedy series, Brockmire, and on AMC’s 80s tech drama Halt and Catch Fire.

If you’ve been missing Ephraim on Last Man Standing, you can catch her on the big screen in the upcoming film, The Front Runner, which is set to hit theaters on November 6.

The film is a comedic look at the fall of Senator Gary Hart, who was considered the presumptive favorite for the Democratic nomination in the 1988 Presidential Election until the scandal of an extramarital affair caused him to drop out of the race.

Ephraim has been promoting the film on Instagram and seems to be excited for its release.

Ephraim plays the role of Irene Kelly in The Front Runner. She stars alongside Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga. Also starring in the film is her former Last Man Standing co-star, Kaitlyn Dever. Dever is still on Last Man Standing, reprising her role as Eve Baxter this season.

READ NEXT: The Real Reason That Molly Ephraim Left ‘Last Man Standing’