WATCH Paula Abdul Falls off Stage into Crowd During Concert

Paula Abdul tumbled into the audience during her show on Saturday night at the Hard Rock in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Luckily, she was okay and was able to continue the performance. The video above shows Abdul going forward to high-five fans in the audience before losing her balance and falling face-first into the crowd. The fall was accompanied with a loud ‘thud’, and an audible gasp from the audience.

Two of her dancers ran to her rescue and pulled her back onto the stage, where she exclaimed, “I’m ok! I’m alright!” Abdul continued the performance without stopping, immediately telling fans to “Jump it up!” once she was back on her feet. She, too, started jumping.

The tumble occurred during Abdul’s third show on her “Straight Up Paula! 2018 Tour.” She was singing the song, “The Promise of a New Day.”

No news has surfaced stating whether or not Abdul suffered any injuries from the fall.

In the past, Abdul has stated that she suffers from reflex sympathetic dystrophy, a sympathetic nervous system disorder.

Unfortunately, this tour hasn’t been smooth sailing for Abdul. According to US Magazine, the songstress couldn’t perform at her second stop because of the venue’s inability to “accommodate” her stage and show.

In a statement to US Weekly, Vice President of gaming operations for the location, Gerry Del Prete, said that the concert was canceled because of “unforeseen production issues.”

Paula Abdul is a Grammy-winning artist. She took home the award in 1991 for Best Music Video, Short Form for Paula Abdul: Opposites Attract.