Powerball Drawing Live Stream: Watch Online Tonight, October 24

Tonight, Powerball has an estimated $620 million jackpot. And with all the hype that just happened with the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, Powerball is likely to see a renewed interest this evening. If you bought a ticket, you’ll want to watch the results live as they happen, whether you’re watching online or on TV. If you want to watch the Powerball drawing live tonight, it starts at 10:59 p.m. Eastern/9:59 p.m. Central. But you only have a few options for livestreaming the drawing. Your best option is watching the live newscast from WNEP. They broadcast every lottery live, including Powerball. An embed of the livestream is above or you can watch at the link here. Note that the video above make take a few seconds to appear, after the rest of the page has loaded. It will show regular newscasts and encores until the drawing. If the video doesn’t work for any reason, there are a few additional streams you can try, which we’re listing below.

You can also try watching a livestream of the Powerball drawing at the Powerball MegaMillions website. But be aware — sometimes this site has glitches or technical problems and just doesn’t work, so you’ll want some backup options up and ready. At times, the live stream link may have trouble connecting, so you might want to have a backup set up to watch it on TV or elsewhere online.

You can sometimes also catch a livestream at WGN-TV at this link. Here they have live streams of their newscasts, which often include the Powerball drawing.

You can also try the embedded livestream above from WRAL.

Or try Texas Lottery’s live webcast here. (It’s sometimes delayed by about 12 minutes.)

If you want to watch via an app, you have a few options for that method too. You may be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here.

If none of these options work, a video of the drawing will be posted about 30 minutes after the drawing here at Powerball.com. You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens or if the live stream has glitches again.

Tonight’s Powerball is worth $620 million, with a cash value of $354.3 million. (The cash value is how much you would take home, before taxes, if you choose the lump sum rather than the annuity option.) The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million, slightly better than the odds of winning Mega Millions which are 1 in 302 million.

To win the jackpot, you would need to match all five white balls and the red Powerball. Here’s how the other matches work. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball.Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball. If you only match one and it’s the white ball, you won’t take home anything.

