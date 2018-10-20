Powerball Drawing Live Stream: Watch Online Tonight, October 20

Tonight, Powerball has an estimated $470 million jackpot. If you bought a ticket, you’ll definitely want to watch the results live as they happen, whether you’re watching online or on TV. If you want to watch the Powerball drawing live tonight, it starts at 10:59 p.m. Eastern/9:59 p.m. Central. But you only have a few options for livestreaming the drawing. Your best option is watching the live newscast from WNEP. They broadcast every lottery live, including Powerball. An embed of the livestream is above or you can watch at the link here. Note that the video above make take a few seconds to appear, after the rest of the page has loaded. It will show regular newscasts and encores until the drawing.

You can also try watching a livestream of the Powerball drawing at the Powerball MegaMillions website. But be aware — sometimes this site has glitches or technical problems and just doesn’t work, so you’ll want some backup options up and ready. At times, the live stream link may have trouble connecting, so you might want to have a backup set up to watch it on TV or elsewhere online.

You can sometimes also catch a livestream at WGN-TV at this link. Here they have live streams of their newscasts, which often include the Powerball drawing.

You can also try the embedded livestream above from WRAL.

Or try Texas Lottery’s live webcast here. (It’s sometimes delayed by about 12 minutes.)

If you want to watch via an app, you have a few options for that method too. You may be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here.

If none of these options work, a video of the drawing will be posted about 30 minutes after the drawing here at Powerball.com. You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens or if the live stream has glitches again.